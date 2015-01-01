पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना काल में टैक्स चोरी:ग्वालियर में कर्मचंद गुटखा के निर्माता, डीलर, ट्रांसपोर्टर पर सेंट्रल जीएसटी का छापा

ग्वालियर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सालाना टर्न ओवर 55 से 60 करोड़ रुपए।
  • लॉकडाउन से अभी तक करोड़ों का गुटखा खपाया

सोमवार को शहर में गुजरात, भोपाल से आई सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीम ने कर्मचंद गुटखा के निर्माता, डीलर, ट्रांसपोर्टर के यहाँ छापे मारे हैं। ये छापा गिरवाई इलाके में मारे गए है। फिलहाल दस्तावेज जब्त कर जांच की जा रही है। छापा मार दाल में 40 से 45 सदस्य शामिल हैं। ग्वालियर के गिरवाई में कर्मचंद गुटखा की फैक्ट्री है। जिसके संचालक बसंत माखीजानी है। 5 साल पहले इसका काम शुरू किया था। इसका सालाना टार्न ओवर 55 से 60 करोड़ रुपए बताया जाता है। कोरोना पीरियड में करोड़ों का माल दोगुना दाम में बेचे जाने और कम कीमत के बिलों पर अधिक माल भेजकर टैक्स चोरी की सूचना पर सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीम ने सोमवार को गुटखा निर्माता के ठिकानों पर छापामार कार्यवाही की है। सुबह भोपाल और गुजरात से सेंट्रल जीएसटी की टीमो ने एक साथ कई ठिकानों पर कार्यवाही शुरू की है। काफी मात्रा में दस्तावेज जब्त किए गए हैं, जिनकी जांच की जा रही ही।

यहाँ भी पहुंची टीम

बसंत माखीजानी के कर्मचंद गुटखा के अलावा उससे संबंधित इसी गुटखा के डीलर रामकुमार गुप्ता के जनकगंज ओर हरिशंकरपुर स्थित ऑफिस ओर घर पर भी छापा मारा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे, रोहित को टेस्ट और सैमसन को वनडे में जगह - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें