ताले में बंद चंबल की शान:ग्वालियर में चंबल का रसूख थानों में रखा, शादियों में कंधे पर नहीं दिखेगी शान

ग्वालियर17 मिनट पहले
थानों में जमा लाइसेंसी हथियार

चंबल का रसूख अभी थानों में रखा है, फिलहाल ये शादियों में कंधे की शान नहीं बन पाएगा। अभी जिले में हुए 3 विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के दौरान लाइसेंसी हथियार थानों में जमा हैं। उपचुनाव हो गए हैं, लेकिन प्रशासन ने हथियार वापस करने के आदेश जारी नहीं किए हैं। प्रशासन की मंशा है कि जनवरी में होने वाले नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के बाद ही हथियार वापस दिए जाएं। ऐसे में नवंबर, दिसंबर और जनवरी के सहालग में चंबल के रसूख कंधों की शान नहीं बन पाएगा।

ग्वालियर जिले में कुल 31529 लाइसेंसी हथियार हैं। इनमें से 15000 से अधिक लाइसेंसी हथियार देहात इलाके और शेष शहर के हैं। हाल ही में जिले में हुए उप चुनाव के चलते 95 फीसदी हथियार थानों में जमा हैं। शेष हथियार फोर्स या विशेष स्थिति में छूट वाले हैं। बीते डेढ़ महीने से ये लाइसेंसी हथियार थानों में जमा हैं। अभी इनके वापस मिलने की संभावना भी नहीं है।

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के बाद मिलेंगे

17 नवम्बर को ग्वालियर में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए बैठक हुई है। बैठक में वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई है। साथ ही जनवरी माह के आखिर तक चुनाव होने हैं। जल्द तारीख भी जा जाएगी। ऐसे में इन चुनावों के बाद हथियार थानों से मिल सकेंगे।

शादियों में नहीं दिखा सकेंगे शान

ग्वालियर-चंबल अंचल में शादियों में हथियार लेकर चलना शान माना जाता है। साथ ही हर्ष फायर का भी चलन है। पर इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो सकेगा। नवंबर, दिसंबर और जनवरी के सहालग में कंधे पर बंदूक नहीं दिखेगी। ग्वालियर एसपी अमित सांघी ने कहा कि अभी लाइसेंसी हथियार वापस देने के संबंध में आदेश नहीं आए हैं। जनवरी में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव भी है। इसके बाद ही वापस किए जाएंगे।
हर साल 7 से 8 मौत

शादियों में हर साल हर्ष फायर के चलते ग्वालियर-चंबल अंचल में 7 से 8 मौत होती हैं। 2019 में भिंड, मुरैना और ग्वालियर में 8 मौत हुई थीं। जबकि 20 से 22 लोग घायल होते हैं। जब लाइसेंसी हथियार थानों में जमा हैं तो खुशी के मौके पर हर्ष फायर की जगह आतिशबाजी की डिमांड बढ़ेगी। विकल्प के रूप में लोग हर्ष फायर की जगह आतिशबाजी करेंगे।

