साइबर क्राइम:बैंक खाते में दर्ज मोबाइल नंबर बदला और कर ली गहनों की खरीदारी; ठग सहित बैंक के दो कर्मचारी भी पकड़ाए

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • ठग ने बैंक के दो कर्मचारियों के साथ मिलकर 7.50 लाख रुपए के गहने खरीदे थे

किसान के खाते से ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कर 7.50 लाख रुपए की ठगी करने वाले आरोपियों को साइबर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने किसान के बैंक खाते की जानकारी में उसका मोबाइल नंबर बदल कर ऑनलाइन सोने के गहनों की खरीदारी की। किसान की शिकायत पर राज्य साइबर सेल ने मामले की जांच कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़े गए आरोपियों में दो बैंक कर्मचारी भी शामिल हैं।

एसपी राज्य साइबर सेल सुधीर अग्रवाल ने बताया कि दो माह पूर्व किसान गब्बर सिंह निवासी खुरैरी मुरार ने शिकायत की थी कि उसके खाते से ठगों ने लगभग 7.50 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। ठगी के मामले की जांच में पता चला कि उसके खाते से गायब रुपयों से ऑनलाइन खरीदारी हुई है। ठगों ने बैंगलुरु (कर्नाटक) में सोना खरीदा है। इस पर राज्य साइबर सेल की एक टीम को कर्नाटक भेजा गया। टीम खरीददारी करने वालों की जानकारी वहां की दुकानों से ली और एक आरोपी विनोद गुर्जर को पकड़ लिया। बताया गया है आरोपी विनोद पूर्व में मुरार में ही रहता था।

बैंक कर्मचारियों ने खाते का नंबर बदल कर की थी मदद
आरोपी विनोद से जब पूछताछ की तब उसने बताया कि इंडसइंड बैंक में कार्यरत कर्मचारी नीतेश व दिलीप ने किसान के खाते में दर्ज मोबाइल नंबर बदलकर उसका फर्जी नंबर दर्ज कर दिया था। इसके बाद वह किसान के खाते से खरीदारी करता रहा और जानकारी व मैसेज उसके नंबर पर ही आते रहे।

धोखे से किसान से हस्ताक्षर कराकर बदला मोबाइल नंबर
किसान का जो नंबर खाते में दर्ज था, उसे बदले जाने के कारण उसे ठगी का पता नहीं चला। खाते में दर्ज नंबर को बैंक कर्मचारियों ने किसान से धोखे से हस्ताक्षर लेकर बदला। किसान ने कर्मचारी के कहने पर हस्ताक्षर कर दिए और बाद में बदली गई जानकारी को भी चेक नहीं किया।

तीनों आरोपियों को एक दिसंबर तक न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा
आरोपी विनोद गुर्जर, नीतेश रजक और दिलीप अग्निहोत्री को मंगलवार को साइबर पुलिस ने विशेष न्यायाधीश आरके जैन के न्यायालय में पेश किया। अपर लोक अभियोजक धर्मेंद शर्मा ने बताया कि तीनों को 1 दिसंबर तक न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा गया।

