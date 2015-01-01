पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Cleaning Tax Will Not Have To Be Deposited With Property Tax; Six Percent Discount Will Also Be Available Till 31 December

सुविधा:संपत्ति कर के साथ जमा नहीं करना पड़ेगा सफाई शुल्क; छह प्रतिशत की छूट भी 31 दिसंबर तक मिलेगी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की आड़ में शहरवासियों पर जबरन थोपा गया सफाई शुल्क एक बार फिर स्थगित कर दिया गया है। नगर निगम ने भोपाल मुख्यालय को इस संबंध में पत्र पहुंचाया है। पत्र के माध्यम से संपत्ति कर के साथ सफाई शुल्क का विकल्प ई-नगर पालिका के सिस्टम से हटाने के लिए कहा गया है। निगम के अधिकारियों को उम्मीद है कि एक-दो दिन में यह सुधार हो जाएगा। संपत्ति कर के साथ सफाई शुल्क जमा कराने की बाध्यता नहीं रहेगी। साथ ही संपत्ति कर जमा करने पर 6% की छूट 31 दिसंबर तक दी जाएगी।

दैनिक भास्कर ने 20 नवंबर को सफाई शुल्क के मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद मप्र चेंबर आफ कॉमर्स ने विरोध शुरू किया। चेंबर के पदाधिकारियों और समाजसेवियों ने निगम के गलत फैसले से जनप्रतिनिधियों को अवगत कराया था। उनकी नाराजगी और नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की सुगबुगाहट को देखते हुए निगम ने एक बार फिर से सफाई शुल्क को स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया है।

