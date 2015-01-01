पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:ग्वालियर में एक कॉल पर होगी सफाई, सिर्फ 20 मिनट में पहुंचेगा अमला

ग्वालियर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सफाई कर्मचारियों को दिशा निर्देश देते नगर निगम उपायुक्त

ग्वालियर। यदि आपके घर के आसपास कहीं कचरा पड़ा है और सफाई नहीं हो रही है तो आपको सिर्फ निगम का हेल्प लाइन नंबर घुमाना है। कॉल करने के 20 मिनट में आपके घर पर सफाई का अमला पहुंचेगा और आपकी समस्या का समाधान करेगा। शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को वापस पटरी पर लाने के लिए कलेकटर कौशलेन्द्र विक्रम सिंह के हस्तक्षेप के बाद अब निगम अमला भी शहर में पसरी गंदगी को समेटने के लिए एक्टिव मोड पर आ चुका है। शहर के हर वार्ड में सफाई के लिए डोर-टू-डोर कचरा वाहन पहुंचने के बाद भी मोहल्ले या कॉलोनी से कचरा नहीं उठाया जाता तो उसके लिए 16 सदस्यीय सफाई गैंग बनाई गई है। इसके सदस्य इलाके में पहुंचकर सफाई कर आपसे फीडबैक लेकर तत्काल निगम के स्वास्थ्य उपायुक्त सत्यपाल सिंह चौहान को अवगत कराएंगे।

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था देखने वाली निगम के अधीन काम करने वाली ईको ग्रीन कंपनी मैदान छोड़ चुकी है उसके बाद से ही पूरा शहर कचरा-कचरा हो चुका है। ऐसे में स्वयं कलेक्टर को तीन दिन पहले सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने लिए मैदान में उतरना पड़ा था। डीएम के बाद अब निगम भी शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए एक्शन मोड पर दिखाई दे रहा है।

इलाके में गंदगी, तो करें शिकायत-

उपायुक्त स्वास्थ्य चौहान ने बताया कि शहर को स्वच्छ रखने के लिए नियमित सफार्ई अमले के अलावा अब 16 सदस्यीय सफाई गैंग बनाई गई है। इस गैंग का प्रभारी एक डब्ल्यूएचओ को बनाया है। यह गैंग रोजाना सुबह आठ बजे एजी ऑफिस पुल स्थित मदाखलत कार्यालय पर उपस्थित होगी। और शहर के किसी भी वार्ड से गंदगी की शिकायत मिलने पर गैंग के सदस्य क्षेत्र में पहुंचकर सफाई को अंजाम देंगे। शहरवासी निगम द्वारा किए गए लैंडलाइन नंबर 0751-2438341 पर कचरा संबंधित शिकायत कर सक ते है। 20 से 30 मिनट का समय रखा गया है।

