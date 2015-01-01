पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Cloudy, Drizzling, The Day's Mercury Rolled To 3.90; Weather Changed Due To Moisture Coming From Arabian Sea

मौसम:बादल छाए, बूंदाबांदी होने से दिन का पारा 3.90 लुढ़का; अरब सागर से नमी आने के कारण बदला मौसम

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार शाम को हुई बूंदाबांदी से सड़क भीग गई। स्थान: गुरुद्वारा रोड

अफगानिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ बनने और अरब सागर से नमी मिलने के कारण शुक्रवार काे माैसम अचानक बदल गया। सुबह से बादल छा गए और दाेपहर में 8 घंटे सूरज बादलों में छुपा रहा। शाम 4 बजे बूंदाबांदी हुई। इसके बाद 2 घंटे बाद सर्द हवा चली। इससे दिन का तापमान 3.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़ककर 27.8 डिग्री पर आ गया। यह सामान्य से 2.6 डिग्री अधिक रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान 0.2 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 12.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। यह सामान्य से 4.9 डिग्री अधिक रहा।

एक्सपर्ट- एके शुक्ला मौसम वैज्ञानिक
मौसम में बदलाव के यह हैं 4 प्रमुख कारण

  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अफगानिस्तान एवं उससे लगे इलाके में हवा के ऊपरी भाग में चक्रवात के रूप में बना हुआ है।
  • दक्षिण पश्चिम राजस्थान में हवा के ऊपरी भाग में एक चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा बना हुआ है।
  • एक अन्य चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा उत्तरी मध्य महाराष्ट्र में बना हुआ है।
  • कम दबाव का क्षेत्र अरब सागर में भी बना हुआ है, इस कारण मप्र में आगामी तीन चार दिनों तक वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
