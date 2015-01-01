पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव खत्म:विधानसभा उपचुनाव की 44 दिन बाद आज खत्म हो जाएगी आचार संहिता

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • 29 सितंबर से कई प्रोजेक्ट के नहीं हो पाए थे लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास
  • दफ्तरों में 17 नवंबर से कामकाज पटरी पर

उप चुनाव के लिए लागू हुई आचार संहिता गुरुवार को खत्म हो जाएगी और कई सारे प्रोजेक्ट, नियुक्तियां व लाइसेंस बनने समेत वे सभी काम फिर शुरू हो जाएंगे। जो कि आचार संहिता लागू होने के कारण अटके हुए थे। ये संहिता कुल 44 दिन की रही, जो कि 29 सितंबर से लागू हुई थी। हालांकि, सरकारी विभागों में कामकाज दीपावली के बाद ही रूटीन में हो पाएगा।

क्योंकि चुनाव कार्य से फ्री होने के बाद बुधवार को सरकारी दफ्तरों में कई अधिकारी-कर्मचारी नहीं पहुंचे और गुरुवार को भी इनके कम संख्या में पहुंचने की संभावना है। वहीं शुक्रवार को दीपावली (दक्षिण भारतीय) का ऐच्छिक अवकाश घोषित है। शनिवार को दीपावली के कारण दफ्तर बंद रहेंगे और रविवार को सार्वजनिक छुट्‌टी रहेगी। 16 नवंबर, सोमवार को भाईदूज के कारण दफ्तर नहीं खुलेंगे। इस दिन ऐच्छिक और स्थानीय अवकाश दोनों घोषित हैं। इसलिए सरकारी दफ्तरों में कामकाज 17 नवंबर से ही पटरी पर आ सकेगा।

प्रोजेक्ट पर होगा काम शुरू

  • नई नियुक्तियां और नए लाइसेंस बनाए जाने का काम शुरू होगा।
  • ट्रिपल आईटीएम के सामने 170 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनने वाले दिव्यांग खेल परिसर के निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी।
  • पुलिस थानों में जमा हुए हथियार वापस मिलना शुरू होंगे।
  • स्मार्ट सिटी के अटके काम शुरू होंगे और पूरे हो चुके कामों का लोकार्पण होगा।
  • स्वर्ण रेखा नदी पर प्रस्तावित एलिवेटेड रोड की डीपीआर के टेंडर आ चुके हैं उन्हें खोलकर एजेंसी नियुक्त की जाएगी।
