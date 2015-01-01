पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:ग्वालियर में ठंडी हवा से हुई सुबह की शुरुआत, 8.2 डिसे रहा तापमान

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुरार के बारादरी चौराहा पर मंगलवार सुबह का दृश्य

शहर के मौसम में उतार चढ़ाव जारी है। सोमवार को जहां न्यूनतम तापमान 7.9 डिसे रहा था। वहीं मंगलवार को ये 8.2 डिसे रहा है जो सामान्य 2.5 डिसे कम रहा है। लगातार ठंडी हवा चल रही है। लोगों को पहले से अधिक सर्दी का अहसास हो रहा है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक सीके उपाध्याय ने बताया है कि अंचल सहित जिले के मौसम में अब ठंड लगातार बढ़ने लगी है। रात से ज्यादा अब दिन के तापमान में फर्क आएगा। मौसम विभाग की माने तो मौसम को तीन कारण प्रभावित कर रहे हैं। अरब सागर में अति कम दवाब का क्षेत्र लगातार बना हुआ है। साथ ही महाराष्ट्र में चक्रवाती घेरा भी बन रहा है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ भी बन रहा है। यही कारण है कि बीते 4 दिन में 5 डिग्री सेल्शियस तक तापमान गिर गया है। मंगलवार को पारा 8.2 रहा है जबकि सोमवार को ये पारा 7.9 तक चला गया था।

दिखने लगे है अलाव

बीते 4 दिन में 5 डिग्री तक तापमान में गिरावट आई है। इसका असर सड़कों पर दिखने लगा है। सुबह सुबह लोग अलाव जलाते दिख रहे हैं। मंगलवार को समय पर धूप निकलते ही लोग गर्माहट के लिए धूप सेंकते नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें