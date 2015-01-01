पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेयू में मांगों को लेकर हंगामा:विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों और पुलिस में झड़प, प्रोफेसरों से भी हुई हॉट टॉक

ग्वालियर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेयू के गेट पर धरना देते छात्र

सोमवार दोपहर 4 बजे जीवाजी विश्वविद्यालय में मांगों को लेकर चर्चा करने पहुंचे छात्रों और पुलिस के बीच झड़प हो गई। जब जेयू के प्रोफेसर आए, तो उनसे भी छात्रों की बहस हुई। इस दौरान 2 घंटे जेयू में हंगामा चलता रहा। आखिर में कुल सचिव आनंद मिश्रा से मुलाकात और आश्वासन के बाद स्थिति संभली।

एनएसयूआई के प्रदेश सचिव यतेन्द्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में बड़ी संख्या में छात्र सोमवार को जेयू पहुंचे। छात्र अपनी पांच मांगों के निराकरण के लिए आए थे। भीड़ को देखते हुए जेयू के गार्ड ने गेट लगा दिए। साथ ही, प्रशासनिक भवन के गेट बंद कर दिए। सभी छात्र गेट के बाहर बैठ गए और नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। समस्या सुनने कोई नहीं आया, तो हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। ऐहतियात के तौर पर जेयू प्रबंधन ने पुलिस बुला ली। पुलिस के आते ही छात्रों से बहस शुरू हो गई। छात्रों का कहना था कि नर्सिंग में टॉपर छात्रों को शून्य नंबर दिए गए हैं। अगर आपके किसी के साथ ऐसा होता, तो कैसा लगता। जेयू के प्रोफेसरों से भी बहस हुई। इसके बाद कुलसचिव आनंद मिश्रा उनकी समस्या सुनने के लिए पहुंचे और उनके आश्वासन पर धरना प्रदर्शन खत्म हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहाराष्ट्र में एंट्री से पहले दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गोवा और गुजरात से आने वालों को दिखानी होगी कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें