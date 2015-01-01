पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:फूलबाग गेट पर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने 2 घंटे दिया धरना, बोले- हम डटकर करेंगे मुकाबला

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन की कार्रवाई के खिलाफ एकजुट हुए कांग्रेसी, चार विधायक भी हुए शामिल

कांग्रेस नेता के रिश्तेदारों के मैरिज गार्डन पर प्रशासन द्वारा की गई तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई पर बदले की भावना से की गई कार्रवाई का आरोप लगाते हुए एकजुट हुई कांग्रेस ने शनिवार को फूलबाग पर धरना दिया। कांग्रेस नेताओं का कहना था कि भाजपा सरकार के इशारे पर की जा रही ऐसी कार्रवाई का डटकर मुकाबला करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह की कार्रवाई पर रोक नहीं लगाई गई तो पार्टी जनता को साथ लेकर चरणबद्ध आंदोलन करेगी।

धरने को संबोधित करते हुए पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष देेवेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस का कार्यकर्ता ने डरा है न डरेगा, हर नागरिक की रक्षा करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तो सिर्फ 12 पुतले जलाए हैं, अब हर वार्ड में पुतले जलाए जाएंगे। बदले की भावना से की गई कार्रवाई का विरोध किया जाएगा।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के उपाध्यक्ष अशोक सिंह ने कहा कि मेरे दादाजी स्वर्गीय कक्का डोंगर सिंह स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी थे। उन्होंने अंग्रेजी हुकूमत के खिलाफ संघर्ष करते हुए देश की आजादी में अपना योगदान दिया। पिता पूर्व मंत्री स्वर्गीय राजेंद्र सिंह ने पूरा जीवन लोगों के अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष किया।

जब मेरा परिवार अंग्रेजों से नहीं डरा तो मैं किससे डरूंगा? ग्वालियर के लोगों से मेरा तीन पीढ़ी से नाता है। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता और जनता पर जब भी कोई आफत आएगी, मैं वहां खड़ा मिलूंगा। उधर, भूतेश्वर मंदिर से बेदखल किए गए पुजारी के परिवार ने गांधी उद्यान में गांधी प्रतिमा के नीचे धरना दिया।

चार विधायक बोले- अभी तो ये अंगड़ाई है..
कांग्रेस विधायक प्रवीण पाठक, सतीश सिकरवार, प्रागीलाल जाटव व सुरेश राजे ने कहा कि अभी तो ये अंगड़ाई है, आगे और लड़ाई है। अशोक सिंह के परिवार की पुश्तैनी जमीन पर बुलडोजर चलाने वाले ये न समझें कि वे अकेले हैं। उनके साथ पूरा जिला और पूरा प्रदेश है। कांग्रेस आंदोलन चलाएगी, इससे बुलडोजर चलाने वालों की जमीन हिल जाएगी। धरने को महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रुचि गुप्ता, रंगनाथ तिवारी, अमर सिंह माहौर आदि ने संबोधित किया।

ज्ञापन देकर सिंधिया पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप
कांग्रेस द्वारा धरने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के नाम संबोधित ज्ञापन एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया को सौंपा। ज्ञापन के अनुसार प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बनने के बाद सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के दबाव में प्रशासन कांग्रेस नेता और उनके परिवारों की संपत्तियां तोड़ी जा रही हैं। भूतेश्वर मंदिर में 50 साल से रह रहे पुजारी के परिवार को बेदखल कर प्रशासन ने सिंधिया को खुश करने की कोशिश की है।

सिंधिया का पुतला जलानेे के दौरान तोड़ी गाइडलाइन, कांग्रेसियों पर एफआईआर
कांग्रेस नेता अशोक सिंह के रिश्तेदारों का मैरिज गार्डन तोड़ने के विरोध में राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का पुतला दहन करने के दौरान कोविड गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने वाले कांग्रेसियों पर तीन थानों में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। जिन लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई, उन्होंने शारीरिक दूरी का पालन नहीं किया और पुतला दहन के दौरान कई लोगों ने मास्क भी नहीं पहना था। पुतला दहन के दौरान जाम भी लगा।

ग्वालियर: शुक्रवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे किलागेट पर पूर्व पार्षद विनोद यादव, मुनेंद्र भदौरिया, जितेंद्र व 20 अन्य लोग राज्यसभा सांसद सिंधिया का पुतला दहन करने इकठ्ठे हुए। कई लोगों ने मास्क नहीं पहना था। यहां चक्काजाम किया। ग्वालियर थाना पुलिस ने रिकॉर्डिंग के आधार पर एफआईआर दर्ज की। थाटीपुर: वार्ड-21 से पूर्व पार्षद चतुर्भुज धनेलिया, प्रेम सिंह, रामसेवक सिंह, संतोष शर्मा सहित दो दर्जन अन्य कांग्रेसियों पर थाटीपुर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। इन लोगों ने थाटीपुर चौराहे पर दोपहर 12.40 बजे पुतला दहन किया था। इसके चलते एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। माधौगंज: यहां शुक्रवार को पुतला दहन के दौरान नियम तोड़ने वाले कैलाश चावला, आनंद शर्मा, भैयालाल, धीरज ढींगरा सहित दस अज्ञात लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की।

