मैरिज गार्डन पर बुलडोजर चलाने का विरोध:कांग्रेस आज शहर में 12 जगह जलाएगी सिंधिया के पुतले

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)

उपचुनाव के बाद कांग्रेस नेता के रिश्तेदार के मैरिज गार्डन पर बुलडोजर चलाए जाने के मामले में कांग्रेस पार्टी शुक्रवार से सड़कों पर उतरेगी। प्रदेश कांग्रेस के उपाध्यक्ष अशोक सिंह के चाचा इंदर सिंह व कांग्रेस के पूर्व पार्षद नरेंद्र सिंह के बालाजी गार्डन पर बुधवार को हुई कार्रवाई के बाद गुरुवार को सुबह पार्टी कार्यालय पर आपात बैठक बुलाई गई। इस बैठक में सभी नेताओं की सहमति से निर्णय लिया गया कि पूरी पार्टी सड़क पर उतरेगी।

जिसके पहले चरण में शुक्रवार को दोपहर 1 बजे एक साथ ब्लॉक स्तर पर पार्टी द्वारा राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के पुतले जलाए जाएंगे। इसके बाद शनिवार को दोपहर 12 से 2 बजे तक फूलबाग चौराहे पर धरना दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि प्रदर्शन और धरने के बाद भी ये मनमानी कार्रवाई जारी रही, तो शहर बंद कराया जाएगा।

सिंधिया बड़े माफिया: जिलाध्यक्ष
कांग्रेस के शहर अध्यक्ष डॉ. देवेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि सबसे बड़े माफिया ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया हैं, ये बात भाजपा के नेताओं ने सांसद विवेक शेजवलकर की मौजूदगी में कलेक्टोरेट पर नारे लगाते हुए कही थी। ग्वालियर में भाजपा दो विस सीटों पर चुनाव हारी है, उससे खिसियाकर खुद सिंधिया कांग्रेस नेताओं के खिलाफ षडयंत्र कर रहे हैं।

सिंधिया के निशाने पर कांग्रेस नेता: पाठक
दक्षिण विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक प्रवीण पाठक ने बैठक के बाद मीडिया से कहा- कांग्रेस नेताओं को ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया द्वारा निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। मेरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जिन कामों के टेंडर कांग्रेस शासनकाल में हो गए थे, उन्हें शुरू होने से रोका जा रहा है। मैं क्षेत्र के लोगों के साथ इस तरह का अन्याय नहीं होने दूंगा। वहीं ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक सतीश सिकरवार ने कहा कि उपचुनाव के पहले जिन कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया गया था, यदि उन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया गया तो वे क्षेत्र के लोगों को साथ लेकर सड़कों पर उतरेंगे।

