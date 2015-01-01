पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:भितरघात के आरोपी और परिवार को भाजपा में रखने वालों काे कांग्रेस नहीं देगी टिकट

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • ननि चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस की पहली बैठक, दावेदारों से चर्चा करेंगे प्रभारी

नगर निगम चुनाव में पार्षद के लिए टिकट देने क संंबंध में कांग्रेस ने पहली बैठक में क्राइटएरिया (मापदंड) तय कर दिए हैं। संगठन की इस बैठक में तय हुआ कि जिन लोगों पर चुनाव के दौरान पार्टी प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ काम करने आरोप हैं या फिर जिन्होंने ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के समर्थन में अपने परिजनों को भाजपा में भेज दिया है। उन लोगों को पार्टी का टिकट नहीं दिया जाएगा। संगठन द्वारा हर वार्ड में 2 प्रभारी नियुक्त किए जाएंगे, जो कि दावेदारों से चर्चा करेंगे और प्रत्याशी का सुझाव देंगे।

इस बैठक में विधायक प्रवीण पाठक ने पार्टी को भितरघात से बचाने पर जोर देते हुए कहा कि जो लोग पार्टी से ताकत लेकर पार्टी को ही कमजोर करने का काम कर रहे हैं उन लोगों को टिकट देने पर विचार भी नहीं होना चाहिए। ताकि, पार्टी के वफादार लोगों को मौका मिल सके। शहर अध्यक्ष डॉ. देवेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि प्रभारियों के सुझाव और आंकलन के बाद जीत की संभावना वाले नेता ही प्रत्याशी बनाए जाएंगे।

पार्टी छोड़कर जाने वाले लोगों के लिए वापसी पर टिकट के लिए कोई विचार नहीं किया जाएगा और न भितरघात करने वालों पर विचार होगा। बैठक में ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष अशोक सिंह, विधायक प्रवीण पाठक, विधायक डाॅ. सतीश सिकरवार, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष महाराज सिंह पटेल, मोहन माहेश्वरी, अमर सिंह माहौर, इब्रहिम पठान, चतुर्भुज धनोलिया, युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष हेवरन सिंह कंसाना, महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रूचि गुप्ता, सेवादल अध्यक्ष हरेन्द्र सिंह गुर्जर आदि मौजूद थे।

टिकट के लिए इन बिंदुओं पर अमल करेगी कांग्रेस

  • दावेदार की पार्टी के प्रति वफादारी की जानकारी क्षेत्रीय विधायक या विधायक प्रत्याशी से पूछी जाएगी। यदि वे भितरघात की बात प्रमाण के साथ बताते हैं तो उक्त व्यक्ति को टिकट नहीं मिलेगा।
  • यदि कहीं कोई उचित प्रत्याशी नहीं है और दूसरी पार्टी से किसी को प्रत्याशी के लिए पार्टी में लिया जाता है तो उसके लिए क्षेत्रीय विधायक और पार्टी अध्यक्ष की सहमति ली जाएगी।
  • पार्टी संगठन का जो व्यक्ति जिस वार्ड में रहता है उसकी दावेदारी उसी वार्ड से स्वीकार की जाएगी। कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने निवास वार्ड के अलावा दूसरे वार्ड से दावेदारी नहीं कर पाएगा।
  • ऐसे कांग्रेसजन, जिन्होंने अपने सिंधिया के समर्थन में अपने परिजनों को भाजपा में भेज दिया और खुद को कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ होना दिखा रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को भी टिकट नहीं दिए जाएंगे।

भाजपा: चर्चा के बाद तैयार किया जाएगा पैनल
भाजपा में मंडल स्तर पर पदाधिकारियों से चर्चा के बाद दावेदारों के नाम पर चर्चा होगी और उसके बाद पैनल बनाया जाएगा। इस पर पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और प्रदेश नेतृत्व निर्णय लेगा। स्थानीय संगठन के पास अब तक प्रदेश नेतृत्व से कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं हुआ। इस वजह से कोई बैठक नहीं हुई है। अगले कुछ दिनों में ये कार्यक्रम आएगा और उसके बाद बैठक व मंडल स्तर पर चर्चा के कार्यक्रम शुरू होंगे।

