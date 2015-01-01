पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी जमीन ने बना दिया दुश्मन:कब्रिस्तान की जमीन पर विवाद, दो भाइयों के सीने में घुसेड़ दी नुकीली खुरपी, एक की मौत

ग्वालियर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद पुलिस ने घायलों से पूरी जानकारी ली है
  • थाटीपुर कुम्हारपुरा स्थित कल्लू खां की दरगाह के पास हुई घटना

कब्रिस्तान की करोडों रुपए की सरकारी जमीन के लालच में दो भाइयों पर कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। हमलावरों ने दोनों भाइयों के सीने पर नुकीली खुरपी से एक के बाद एक कई बार किए हैं। हमलावरों के भागने के बाद घायलों को जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां एक भाई को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया है। हमलावर और मृतक कभी दोस्त हुआ करते थे। पर कुछ समय से जमीन को लेकर झगड़ा चल रहा था। पुलिस ने शव को निगरानी में लेकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मृतक इरशाद का आरोपी से कुछ समय पहले भी झगड़ा हुआ था
मृतक इरशाद का आरोपी से कुछ समय पहले भी झगड़ा हुआ था

थाटीपुर के शिवाजी नगर निवासी 30 वर्षीय इरशाद खां और उनके ममेरे भाई मकसूद खां कुम्हारपुरा कब्रिस्तान की समिति में सदस्य हैं। मकसूद समिति का अध्यक्ष है। कब्रिस्तान के पास ही शासकीय जमीन लगी है जो कब्रिस्तान की मानी जाती है। इस पर पास ही रहने वाला मुनव्वर उर्फ मुन्ना खां कब्जा करना चाहता है। पहले इरशाद और मुन्ना दोस्त हुआ करते थे पर जमीन को लेकर दोनों में रंजिश शुरू हो गई। मुन्ना कब्जा कर जमीन बेचना चाहता था, लेकिन मकसूद उसे ऐसा नहीं करने दे रहा था। कई बार पहले भी इस जमीन को लेकर झगड़े हो चुके थे। शनिवार दोपहर कल्लू खां की दरगाह के पास दोनों पक्ष फिर आमने-सामने आ गए। इरशाद और मकसूद को नहीं पता था कि मुनव्वर कुछ अलग ही इरादे से आया था। झगड़ा होते ही उसने कमर से लोहे की खुरपी निकाली और इरशाद के सीने पर कई बार कर दिए, बचाने आए मकसूद के सीने पर भी दो बार किए। इसके बाद हमलावर और उसका बेटा भाग गए। दोनों घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों ने जिला अस्पताल मुरार पहुंचाया है, जहां इरशाद को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया है। मकसूद का उपचार चल रहा है।

घटना से दहशत

हत्या की घटना से कब्रिस्तान और उसके आसपास दहशत का माहौल है। आरोपी अपने परिवार सहित भाग गया है। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि आशंका थी कि यह जमीन एक दिन ऐसा ही कुछ करवाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें