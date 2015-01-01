पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क ही जीवन है:कोरोना से बढ़ी मास्क की डिमांड, 20 वाले 30 रुपए में बेच रहे

ग्वालियर37 मिनट पहले
थाटीपुर पर फूल बेचने वालों ने भी मास्क रख लिए और लोग खरीद रहे हैं

शहर में कोरोना महामारी फिर बढ़ने और प्रशासन -पुलिस की सख्ती के चलते मास्क की कीमत बढ़ गई है। सड़कों पर अचानक मास्क बेचने वाले निकल आए हैं। जो मास्क अभीतक 20 रुपए का मिल रहा था वो अब 30 से 40 रुपए में बेचा जा रहा है। साथ ही स्टाइलिश मास्क 60 से 70 रुपए तक बेचे जा रहे हैं।

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना एक बार फिर लोगों के लिये परेशानी बनी हुई है। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आ चुकी है। इसलिए शासन और प्रशासन ने भी अपने स्तर पर प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं। पहले बाजारों को रात 10 बजे तक बन्द करने के निर्देश दिए थे। अब रात 8 बजे से ही नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू कर दिया गया है। सबसे ज्यादा ध्यान लोगों से कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन कराना है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा फेस मास्क पर फोकस है। पुलिस और प्रशासन लगातार चालान कर रहे हैं। इसलिए ख़ौफ़ में ही सही लोग मास्क खरीद रहे है। जब डिमांड बढ़ी तो अचानक मास्क की कीमत में उछाल आ गया है।

दोगुना हुए दाम

अभी तक जो साधारण तीन लेयर मास्क 10 से 15 रुपए में मिल रहे थे वो अब 20 से 25 रुपए में मिल रहे है। साथ जो मास्क 20 में मिल रहा था उसके दाम बढ़कर 30 से 40 रुपए हो गए है। कहीं कहीं 40 रुपए के मास्क पर ऑफर भी चल रहा जैसे 100 रुपए में 3 मास्क दे रहे हैं।

सड़क पर बढ़े स्टॉल

पुलिस की सख्ती और मास्क की मांग बढ़ने पर बाजारों, सड़को पर फुटपाथ पर मास्क बेचने बालों की संख्या बढ़ गई है।

