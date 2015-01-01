पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही का आरोप:ग्वालियर के अस्पताल में कोरोना संक्रमित गोहद के व्यापारी की मौत

gwaliorएक घंटा पहले
ग्वालियर। गोहद के किराना व्यापारी की कोरोना के चलते जेएएच के सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में रविवार सुबह मौत हो गई है। व्यापारी की मौत के बाद परिजन ने डॉक्टर पर लापरवाही से उपचार करने का आरोप लगाया है। बेटी का कहना है कि 2 दिन बाद तो उपचार शुरू किया। जो इंजेक्शन उनसे मंगाए गए वो लगाए ही नहीं। रविवार दोपहर प्रशासन की निगरानी में मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया है।

भिंड़ के गोहद निवासी 65 वर्षीय रामबाबू अग्रवाल किराना व्यवसायी हैं। परिवार में उनके 2 बेटे व 3 बेटियां हैं। कुछ दिन से व्यापारी को सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही थी। जिस पर उनका कोरोना टेस्ट कराया गया था। गुरूवार को उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। जिस पर उनको गुरूवार को ही ग्वालियर के सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां रविवार सुबह 10 बजे उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया गया है। जिसके बाद शव को निगरानी में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया। साथ ही जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम की निगरानी में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया है।

बेटी का आरोप

व्यापारी की बेटी पूजा अग्रवाल ने बताया कि उनके पिता को भर्ती करने के बाद उपचार ही शुरू नहीं किया गया। जब हम लोगों ने इसका विरोध किया तो डॉक्टर ने दीपावली की शाम से उपचार पर ध्यान दिया। शनिवार रात को बाहर से दवा मंगवाई जिसमें इंजेक्शन भी थे पर लगाए नहीं। सुबह पिता की मौत की खबर दी। दवा वैसी की वैसी ही रखी रही। अंदर क्या करते रहे और सांस उखड़ने से पिता ने दम तोड़ दिया।

