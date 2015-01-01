पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेरोना:ग्वालियर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव 3 की मौत, 125 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले

ग्वालियर34 मिनट पहले
जिला अस्पताल में सैंपलिंग

कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगा है। लगातार संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने से बाजारों में भी प्रतिबंध का समय बढ़ा दिया गया है। मंगलवार को जिले में 3 कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हुई है जबकि 125 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। सभी संक्रमितों को आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। विशेषकर ऐसे मरीज जिनको सांस लेने में परेशानी हो उनको सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। लगातार 8 दिन हो गए हैं जब सौ से ऊपर संक्रमित मिले हैं।

बाजारों में भीड़ और कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं होने से लगातार कोरोना महामारी फिर फैलती जा रही है। लगातार संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने से शासन और प्रशासन दोनों परेशान हैं। इस कारण मंगलवार को कोविड की रोकथाम के लिए नई गाइड लाइन जारी की गई है। इसमें जरूरी और अति आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर सभी पर अंकुश लगाया है। बाजार रात 6 बजे के बाद बंद करने के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। मंगलवार को 1745 की सैंपलिंग हुई है। इनमें से 125 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। जबिक 3 की मौत हुई है। जिनकी मौत हुई है उनमें से एक ग्वालियर, एक दतिया और एक यूपी के जालौन जिले के हैं। मंगलवार को 73 साल की इमरती देवी निवासी विनय नगर, 84 साल के लखनलाल पुरोहित निवासी दतिया, यूपी जालौन निवासी 67 साल के राजाराम की मौत हुई है।

