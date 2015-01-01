पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईजी व एसपी ने ली बैठक:निगम व पंचायत चुनाव से पहले निपटाएं लंबित मामले फरार बदमाशों को भेजें जेल

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
उपचुनाव और दीपावली के त्योहार की व्यस्तता के बाद गुरुवार को पुलिस महानिरीक्षक व एसपी ने बैठक ली। बैठक में लंबित मामलों के निराकरण के लिए सभी सीएसपी को अपने क्षेत्र के हर थाने में प्रतिदिन कम से कम 2 घंटे तक बैठकर समीक्षा करने के निर्देश दिए। एससीएसटी व महिला संबंधी प्रकरण व सीएम हेल्पलाइन की शिकायतें निपटाने के लिए भी सभी एएसपी से नियमित समीक्षा के निर्देश दिए।

गुरुवार को सुबह 11 बजे अपराध समीक्षा को लेकर बैठक शुरू हुई जो 6 घंटे तक चली। बैठक में महानिरीक्षक अविनाश शर्मा ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर लंबित प्रकरणों सहित एससीएसटी व महिला संबंधी लंबित प्रकरणों को लेकर थाना प्रभारियों सहित सभी अधिकारियों को चिंता के साथ निराकरण के करने निर्देश दिए। आईजी ने सभी तरह के अवैध धंधा करने वाले माफिया अपराधियों की धरपकड़ तेजी से करने के निर्देश दिए।

