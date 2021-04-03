पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहवासी परेशान:प्रगति विहार कॉलोनी में सीवर के 3 चेंबर बनाकर निगम ने छोड़ा

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
प्रगति विहार कॉलोनी की उखड़ी हुई सड़क और सीवर लाइन। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रगति विहार कॉलोनी की उखड़ी हुई सड़क और सीवर लाइन।

गोला का मंदिर स्थित प्रगति विहार कॉलोनी के 5000 से अधिक रहवासी सीवर लाइन जाम एवं सड़क खराब होने से एक साल से लोग परेशान हैं। एक साल पहले नगर निगम ने अमृत योजना के तहत कॉलोनी के अंदर सीवर लाइन डालने का काम शुरू किया था। लेकिन 3 चेंबर बनाने के बाद अधूरा काम छोड़कर इंजीनियर भाग खड़े हुए।

अब यहां कॉलोनी की पुरानी सीवर लाइन छोटी होने के कारण अक्सर जाम हो जाती है। इससे सीवर उफनने लगता है। साथ ही कॉलोनी की सड़क खराब है। यहां के रहवासी नितेष शर्मा का कहना है कि यहां 5 हजार लोग रहते हैं। अमृत योजना के तहत बड़ी सीवर लाइन डाली जानी थी।

लेकिन निगम के इंजीनियरों ने काम पूरा किए बिना ही बीच में छोड़ दिया। अमृत योजना के कार्यपालन यंत्री अनमोल कोचर का कहना है कि जब कॉलोनी में सीवर लाइन डालने का काम शुरू कराया गया तो यहां के लोगों ने ही इसका विरोध कर दिया था। अब दोबारा प्रस्ताव तैयार करा रहे हैं।

