अभियान:गोविंदपुरी में निगम अमले ने विवाद के बाद बुलाई पुलिस, 5 दुकानें तोड़ीं

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क किनारे खाली जमीन पर निर्माण करने वालों पर की कार्रवाई

गोविंदपुरी मार्ग पर शनिवार काे नगर निगम ने सड़क किनारे खाली पड़ी भूमि पर निर्माण करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की है। सुबह नगर निगम का अमला गोविंदपुरी मार्ग पर पहुंचा। यहां पर सुमन उपाध्याय की तीन दुकानें और मुन्नीदेवी पत्नी आरबीएस भदौरिया सेवानिवृत्त डीएसपी की दो दुकानों को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू की। तभी संपत्ति मालिकों ने आकर विवाद करना शुरू कर दिया।

इस पर निगम के अफसरों ने पुलिस को बुलाया। तब कहीं तुड़ाई का काम शुरू हो सका। निगम ने इसके बाद दोनों संपत्ति मालिकों की पांच दुकानों को जमींदोज कर दिया। डेढ़ साल पहले भी निगम ने इन दुकानों को तोड़ा था। इसके बाद भी इन लोगों ने फिर से भूखंड रेखा के बाहर दुकानें बना ली थी। इन दुकानों के अलावा निगम ने नंदनी सिंह के निर्माण को भी हटाया। नगर निगम आयुक्त संदीप माकिन के निर्देश पर गोविंदपुरी में पिछले पांच दिनों में दूसरी बार कार्रवाई करने के लिए निगम का अमला पहुंचा था। जेसीबी और मदाखलत अमले को देख सड़क पर भीड़ लगने लगी। जैसे ही जेसीबी का पंजा दुकानों के ऊपर पड़ा। दुकानें नीचे आ गिरीं।

कार्रवाई के दौरान एसीपी महेंद्र अग्रवाल, भवन अधिकारी बीके त्यागी, पवन शर्मा, जेडओ मनीष कन्नोजिया आदि शामिल थे। वहीं जिला प्रशासन ने शनिवार की सुबह महलगांव मौजा के सर्वे क्रमांक 937 पर कब्जा करने वाले को बेदखल कर दिया। यहां कब्जा जंडेल सिंह गुर्जर का था। एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया ने बताया कि सुबह टीम तुड़ाई करने के लिए पहुंची। तभी रामसहाय गुर्जर मौके पर आ गया। वह कार्रवाई में व्यवधान डालने लगा। इस पर उसे थाने भेजा गया।

