प्लेनेटोरियम:लाेकार्पण हाेने के ढाई महीने बाद भी तैयार नहीं हाे पाया, डोम बनाने की तैयारी, अब 2021 में शुरू हाेने की उम्मीद

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
डिजिटल म्यूजियम के पीछे तैयार हो रहा है प्लेनेटोरियम।
  • लेटलतीफी- स्मार्ट सिटी कार्पाेरेशन ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से गत 12 सितंबर को कराया था लोकार्पण

शहरवासी इस साल के आखिर तक प्लेनेटोरियम में खगोल विज्ञान के बारे में शिक्षाप्रद और मनोरंजक एवं रोचक कार्यक्रम नहीं देख पाएंगे, क्योंकि महाराज बाड़ा स्थित स्काउट परिसर में तैयार किया जा रहा प्लेनेटोरियम का काम पूरा हाेने में और वक्त लगेगा। करीब ढाई महीने पहले 12 सितंबर काे ग्वालियर स्मार्ट सिटी डवलपमेंट कार्पोरेशन के अफसरों ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से इस प्लेनेटाेरियम का लोकार्पण भी करा दिया था, लेकिन अभी तक काम पूरा नहीं हाे सका है।

स्मार्ट सिटी कार्पोरेशन ने डिजिटल म्यूजियम के साथ प्लेनेटोरियम के प्रोजेक्ट पर एक साथ काम शुरू किया था। 6.78 करोड़ रुपए की लागत वाले इस प्राेजेक्ट में लेटलतीफी हाेने से शहरवासियाें काे इसका लाभ अभी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। हालांकि कार्पाेरेशन डिजिटल म्यूजियम को चालू कर चुका है। इसी इमारत में पीछे की तरफ प्लेनेटोरियम बन रहा है। इसका सिविल वर्क भी अभी तक पूरा नहीं हो सका है।

दिसंबर तक चालू करने की कोशिश है
प्लेनेटोरियम के निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। उसमें एक डोम बनाने के साथ आईटी आदि से संबंधित काम होना है। हमारी कोशिश होगी कि दिसंबर तक काम पूरा कर जनता के लिए खोल दें। -जयति सिंह, सीईओ स्मार्ट सिटी डवलपमेंट कार्पोरेशन

दो साल पहले चालू हुआ था निर्माण, अवधि भी निकली
स्मार्ट सिटी कार्पोरेशन ने एक निजी कंपनी को डिजिटल म्यूजियम और प्लेनेटोरियम बनाने का काम दो साल पहले दिया था। कंपनी काे नौ महीने में काम पूरा करना था, लेकिन समयसीमा गुजरने के बाद भी काम पूरा नहीं हाे सका है।

एक बार में यहां 35 दर्शकों को दिया जाएगा प्रवेश
प्लेनेटोरियम में एक बार में 35 दर्शकाें काे प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। यहां पर एक डोम लगाया जाएगा। उसके ऊपर ही दर्शक खगोल विज्ञान के बारे में शिक्षाप्रद और मनोरंजक एवं रोचक कार्यक्रम देख पाएंगे। रात में आकाश जैसा नजारा शो के दौरान नजर आएगा।

