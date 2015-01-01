पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर पूर्व:रात 1 बजे तक चली ग्वालियर पूर्व सीट की मतगणना; एक ईवीएम खराब होने से परिणाम में देरी

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
मुखर्जी भवन में जीत की खुशी में लड्डू बांटते सांसद विवेक शेजवलकर और जिलाध्यक्ष कमल माखीजानी।
  • देर रात तक गिनीं गईं वीवी पैट की पर्चियां

ग्वालियर, ग्वालियर पूर्व और डबरा विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए डाले गए मतों की गिनती मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुई और रात 12 बजे तक चली। सबसे पहले ग्वालियर सीट का परिणाम आया। इसके बाद डबरा और सबसे आखिर में ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा के मतों की गिनती पूरी हुई। जैसे-जैसे प्रत्याशी जीतते गए, मिठाई खाने खिलाने, आतिशबाजी का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। भाजपा के प्रद्युम्न सिंह ने जुलूस निकाला तो कांग्रेस के सतीश समर्थकों ने रात 1 बजे के बाद भी जश्र मनाया।

ग्वालियर पूर्व: एक ईवीएम खराब होने से परिणाम में देरी, देर रात तक गिनीं गईं वीवी पैट की पर्चियां
ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा में मतों की गिनती के दौरान टेबल क्रमांक 14 में एक ईवीएम खराब हो गई। इसका असर ये हुआ कि 32वें राउंड की मतगणना के बाद भी परिणाम नहीं आ सका। इस ईवीएम में 300 वोट डाले गए थे। बैसे रात 12.05 बजे सभी राउंड गिन लिए गए थे लेकिन एक ईवीएम के मतों की गिनती अटकने से फाइनल परिणाम नहीं आ सका। हालांकि मतगणना स्थ्ल के बाहर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश सिकरवार के समर्थकों ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया था।

कलेक्टर एवं अन्य अधिकारियों से इस समस्या को हल करने के लिए वीवी पैट की पर्चियों को गिनने का काम शुरू कराया, जो रात 1 बजे के बाद भी चला। गौरतलब है कि ग्वालियर पूर्व सीट पर ही सबसे अधिक 32 राउंड थे। इस कारण पहले से ये तय था कि इस सीट का परिणाम देरी से आएगा, लेकिन एक ईवीएम खराब होने के कारण इसमें और देरी हुई।

कांग्रेस

मतगणना खत्म होने से पहले ही जश्न मनाते हुए सतीश सिकरवार के समर्थक। {थीम रोड {रात 11.50 बजे
मतगणना खत्म होने से पहले ही जश्न मनाते हुए सतीश सिकरवार के समर्थक। {थीम रोड {रात 11.50 बजे

जीत-हार पर किसने क्या कहा
कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत और जनता का भरोसा ही मेरी जीत का आधार
कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत और क्षेत्र के लोगों का मुझ पर भरोसा ही जीत का आधार है। विरोधियों ने कई तरह के आरोप लगाकर क्षेत्र के लोगों को बरगलाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन जनता का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद मुझे मिला।
-प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर, भाजपा, ग्वालियर विधानसभा

भाजपा ने सरकारी मशीनरी का खुलेआम दुरुपयोग किया
सरकारी मशीनरी का दुरुपयोग और धनबल से भाजपा की स्थिति मजबूत हुई। इसके बाद भी 63 हजार लोगों ने मुझ पर विश्वास जताया। मैं उन सभी लोगों का दिल से आभारी हूं।
-सुनील शर्मा, कांग्रेस, ग्वालियर विधानसभा

कोरोनाकाल में जनता की सेवा करने का फल जीत के रूप में मिला
हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं की कड़ी मेहनत से अच्छे परिणाम आए हैं। काेरोना काल में जब भाजपा प्रत्याशी बेंगलुरू में बैठे थे, तब हम यहां क्षेत्र के परेशान लोगों की सेवा में थे, इसका ही फल हमें जीत के आशीर्वाद के रूप में मिला।
-सतीश सिकरवार, कांग्रेस, ग्वालियर पूर्व

मंत्री बनने के बाद इमरती देवी के तानाशाहीपूर्ण रवैये से लोग परेशान थे
मंत्री बनने के बाद भाजपा प्रत्याशी के तानाशाहीपूर्ण रवैये से लोग परेशान थे। साथ ही पूरे कार्यकाल में क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य नहीं कराए गए। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी कड़ी मेहनत की, जिससे हमें सफलता मिली।
-सुरेश राजे, कांग्रेस, डबरा विधानसभा

(भाजपा की इमरती देवी और मुन्नालाल गोयल के मोबाइल बंद होेने के कारण बात नहीं हो पाई।)

पहले किया अभिषेक, फिर लिया प्रमाण-पत्र

जीत का प्रमाण-पत्र लेने के पहले प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने अचलेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचकर अभिषेक किया।
जीत का प्रमाण-पत्र लेने के पहले प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने अचलेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचकर अभिषेक किया।

झलकियां {ग्वालियर पूर्व से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डाॅ. सतीश सिकरवार 24 वें राउंड से अंत तक मीडिया सेंटर में बैठकर अपनी बढ़त का आंकलन करते रहे। {ग्वालियर विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर मतगणना कक्ष में एजेंटों के पास पहुंचे। उन्होंने वहां एजेंटों का धन्यवाद दिया। {भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर के पुत्र रिपुदमन तोमर और ग्वालियर पूर्व से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डाॅ. सतीश सिकरवार के पुत्र आदित्य सिंह सिकरवार मतगणना कक्ष के बाहर एक-दूसरे से अपने-अपने पिता की जीत के बारे में बातचीत करते रहे। {डबरा से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे जीत का अंतर बढ़ने पर अपने समर्थकों के साथ मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचे। {ग्वालियर सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर की जीत की खबर पर उनके भाई देवेंद्र सिंह तोमर भी मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचे और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के बीच बैठे रहे। {मतगणना स्थल पर भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष कमल माखीजानी खड़े थे, तभी भाजपा प्रत्याशी डाॅ. सतीश सिकरवार ने जिलाध्यक्ष कहकर श्री माखीजानी को पुकारा। वे उनसे मिलने के लिए आगे बढ़े, लेकिन मीडिया को देखकर रुक गए। इसके बाद डाॅ. सिकरवार खुद उनके पास पहुंचे और फिर दोनों में हंसी ठिठोली होती रही।

