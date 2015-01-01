पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंटिंग की तैयारी पूरी:ग्वालियर में 3 सीटों के लिए होगी मतगणना, सुबह 8 से शुरू होगी, बंद रहेगी थीम रोड

ग्वालियर8 मिनट पहले
मतगणना के लिए कर्मचारियों को निर्देश देते अधिकारी।
  • सीआरपीएफ, एसएएफ व पुलिस के 1200 जवान व अफसर रहेंगे तैनात

ग्वालियर में तीन विधानसभा सीट के उपचुनाव की मतगणना के लिए मंगलवार को 1200 जवान और अफसर तैनात किए गए हैं। मतगणना सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। सबसे पहले डबरा विधानसभा और सबसे आखिर में ग्वालियर पूर्व के 2 बजे तक परिणाम आएंगे। इस दौरान मतगणना स्थल के एमएलबी कॉलेज के पास थीम रोड ओर अचलेश्वर रोड सामान्य आवागमन के लिए बंद रहेंगी।

तीन स्तरीय रहेगी सुरक्षा
मतगणना स्थल पर सबसे आगे सीआरपीएफ के एक सैकड़ा जवान और अफसर होंगे। दूसरे स्तर पर एसएएफ के 200 जवान मोर्चा संभालेंगे। आखिरी और तीसरे स्तर पर पुलिस करीब 900 जवान-अफसर तैनात रहेंगे। मतगणना स्थल पर किसी को आने जाने की परमिशन नहीं होगी।

यहां आने जाने पर रहेगी रोक
मतगणना कर्मी के अंदर जाने के बाद थीम रोड, कटोराताल रोड, अचलेश्वर रोड पर यातायात पूरी तरह बंद रहेगा। साथ ,ही ट्रैफिक विभिन्न मार्ग पर डायवर्ट रहेगा।

यहां से निकलें आज

  • जीवाजी क्लब से आने वाले वाहन रोशनीघर रोड, हॉस्पिटल रोड से होते हुए कंपू जा सकेंगे।
  • इसी तरह कंपू से आने वाले वाहन जीवाजी क्लब होते हुए सिटी सेंटर के लिए जाएंगे।
