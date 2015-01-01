पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर में वारदात:लेनदेन के विवाद में दंपति को केरोसिन डालकर जिंदा जलाया, हालत गंभीर

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
इसी जगह दंपति को जलाया गया।
  • थाटीपुर के सुरेश नगर की घटना
  • अस्पताल में भर्ती, आरोपी फरार

लेनदेन के विवाद में एक युवक ने दंपति पर केरोसिन डालकर आग लगा दी। इसमें आरोपी के भी हाथ जल गए हैं। घटना में दंपति गंभीर रूप से झुलसा है। स्थानीय लोगों ने घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाकर पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी है। घटना सोमवार शाम 7 बजे सुरेश नगर की है। थाटीपुर थाना क्षेत्र में सुरेश नगर निवासी राजीव कुमार का भीम नगर कुम्हारपुरा निवासी विनोद कटारे से लेन देन का विवाद था। काफी समय से विनोद अपने उधार दिए रुपए मांग रहा था, पर राजीव दे नहीं रह था। सोमवार शाम बोतल में केरोसिन लेकर विनोद, राजीव के घर पहुंचा। कहासुनी के बाद उसके साथ् मारपीट करने लगा। उसने बीच-बचाव करने आई राजीव की पत्नी सविता की भी पिटाई की। इसके बाद दोनों पर केरोसिन डालकर आग लगा दी। आग लगने वो खुद भी झुलसा, पर भीड़ एकत्रित होने पर भाग गया।

स्थानीय निवासियों ने किसी तरह आग बुझाई और घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। आरोपी के बारे में पता लगा है कि वो दुष्कर्म के मामले में आरोपी है। वर्ष 2019 में उस पर महिला ने रेप का मामला दर्ज कराया था। कुछ समय पहले ही वो जेल से छूटकर आया था। पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

