  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Crime Branch Caught Smugglers Coming From Andhra Pradesh In A Luxury Car With A Consignment Of 50 Hemp

कार्रवाई:लग्जरी कार में आंध्रप्रदेश से गांजे की खेप लेकर आ रहे तस्करों को क्राइम ब्रांच ने पकड़ा, 50 किलो गांजा जब्त

ग्वालियर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आंध्रप्रदेश से गांजा लाकर ग्वालियर और आसपास के इलाकों में सप्लाई करने वाले चार तस्करों को क्राइम ब्रांच ने पकड़ा है। तस्कर लग्जरी कार में गांजे की खेप लेकर ग्वालियर आ रहे थे। इसी बीच क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम को खबर लगी तो घेराबंदी कर बीती रात शिवपुरी लिंक रोड पर इन्हें पकड़ लिया।

इनके पास से 50 किलो गांजा बरामद हुआ है। जब इनसे पूछताछ की गई तो पता लगा कि उप्र और मध्यप्रदेश के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गांजा सप्लाई करते हैं। पकड़े गए गांजे की कीमत 15 लाख रुपए आंकी गई है।

एसपी अमित सांघी ने बताया कि क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि आंध्रप्रदेश से कुछ तस्कर गांजा लेकर आते हैं। यह तस्कर उप्र के नंबर की गाड़ी से गांजा सप्लाई करते हैं। बीती रात मुखबिर से सूचना मिलने के बाद डीएसपी विजय भदौरिया और इंस्पेक्टर दामोदर गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में दो टीमें लगाईं। शिवपुरी लिंक रोड पर टीम ने घेराबंदी कर कार यूपी80 एफक्यू 1636 को पकड़ लिया।

इसमें से पुलिस ने श्याम राठौर निवासी आगरा, श्याम बिहारी पुत्र हरिओम शर्मा निवासी मुरैना, त्रिमोहन पुत्र द्वारिका प्रसाद तिवारी निवासी मुरैना और अभिषेक पुत्र नाथूराम कटारे निवासी भिंड को पकड़ा। कार में सीट के नीचे गांजा रखा हुआ था। इनसे जब पूछताछ की गई तो बोले कि आंध्रप्रदेश से 15 लाख रुपए में गांजा खरीदकर लाए थे। इसे ग्वालियर, मुरैना, भिंड, झांसी और अन्य इलाकों में सप्लाई करते हैं।

इधर, जनकगंज में 80 ग्राम स्मैक के साथ पकड़ा तस्कर

जनकगंज इलाके में स्मैक बेचने वाले स्मैक तस्कर को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। टीआई संजीव नयन शर्मा ने बताया कि आरोपी का नाम विशाल पुत्र पुलंदर जाटव है। वह धौलपुर से स्मैक लाकर यहां नशेड़ियों को बेचता है। एक पुड़िया 1 हजार रुपए तक में बेचता है।

