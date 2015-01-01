पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर में नाइट कर्फ्यू:दिन भर बाजारों में भीड़, रात को 10 बजते ही पुलिस ने लोगों को खदेड़ा

एक घंटा पहले
ग्वालियर के हजीरा क्षेत्र में रविवार रात चेकिंग करती पुलिस

शहर में रविवार को बाड़ा सहित अन्य बाजारों में जमकर भीड़ रही। बाजारों की भीड़ में न कोई मास्क पहने दिखाई दिया न ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किया गया। दिन में प्रशासन की टीमें बाजारों में घूमी तो पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। रात 10 बजे और नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा और पुलिस डंडा लेकर निकल आई। पुलिस ने सड़क पर दिखने वालों से पूछताछ की जो बिना कारण घूमते नजर आया उसे सख्ती से खदेड़ा गया है। पुलिस और प्रशासन से संयुक्त रूप से कार्रवाई कर दिनभर में 410 लोगों के मास्क व कोविड नियमों का पालन न करने पर चालान किए गए हैं।

रविवार की रात दस बजने से पहले ही शहर के सभी थानों की पुलिस सड़कों पर निकल आई और जो भी सड़क पर दिखा, उसे खदेड़ दिया। जो प्रेम से समझा उसे प्रेम से समझाया और जिसने ऐठ दिखाई उसे उसी तरीके से जवाब दिया। रात दस बजे तक पुलिस ने सभी बाजार बंद कराकर लोगों को उनके घरों के लिए रवाना कर दिया। जबकि 25 का महा सहालग होने के चलते शहर के बाजारों में इस तरह की भीड़ रही कि जैसे धनतेरस की भीड़ हो। जिस कारण पूरा बाड़ा दिन के दो बजे से शाम के 4 बजे तक ट्रैफिक जाम ही उलझा रहा।

पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमों ने किए चालान

कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं करने वालों को सबक सिखाने के लिए शाम को एसपी ऑफिस से चार सर्कल ग्वालियर, मुरार, लश्कर व झांसी रोड में एक साथ निकले हैं और ताबड़तोड़ चालान की कार्रवाई की है।

