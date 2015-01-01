पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:सीने का सीटी स्कैन सामान्य हो ताे भी खतरा कम नहीं, क्याेंकि फेफड़ों तक बाद में पहुंचता है संक्रमण

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • सिर्फ चेस्ट स्क्रीनिंग के भरोसे खुद को सुरक्षित न मानें

सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ कोरोना संक्रमण के अब जो मामले सामने आ रहे हैं, उनमें से कुछ ऐसे मामले भी हैं जिनमें मरीज को कोरोना का काेई लक्षण नहीं था। रेपिड एंटीजन और आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट कराने पर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई, लेकिन जब चेस्ट स्क्रीनिंग यानी सीने का सीटी स्कैन कराया तो रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। इस कारण मरीज और उनके परिजन समझ नहीं पाए कि काेराेना का इलाज लें या नहीं।

चेस्ट फीजिशियन डॉ. उज्जव शर्मा के मुताबिक ऐसी स्थिति में मरीज काे स्वयं काे कोरोना निगेटिव मानकर इलाज लेना बंद नहीं करना चाहिए। यह घातक हो सकता है। ऐसे मरीज में देखने में आया कि उनमें कोरोना संक्रमण प्रारंभिक अवस्था में ही पकड़ में आ जाता है। लिहाजा वह फेफड़े तक नहीं पहुंच पाता। अगर रोगी विशेषज्ञ को दिखाकर इलाज लेता है तो वह जल्द ही ठीक होकर घर जा सकता है। कोरोना संक्रमण फेफड़े तक पहुंचने में 4 से 5 दिन का समय लगता है। ऐसे केस में चेस्ट स्क्रीनिंग पांच दिन बाद फिर से कराई जाती है। इसके आधार पर ही रोगी का आगे का उपचार तय होता है।

नर्सिंग कॉलेज की शिक्षिका निकलीं संक्रमित
जिले में सोमवार को 89 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। जांच रिपोर्ट में निजी बैंक में पदस्थ बहोड़ापुर निवासी बैंक प्रबंधक, 13 बटालियन के आरक्षक, शिवाजी नगर निवासी महेंद्रा कंपनी का एकाउंटेंट, शिंदे की छावनी निवासी यूनियन बैंक का 33 क्लर्क, निजी नर्सिंग कॉलेज की शिक्षिका को कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई है। कंपू निवासी जेएएच की नर्स कोरोना संक्रमित निकली है। दो दिन पहले नर्स का पति भी संक्रमित निकला था। कंपू निवासी युवक पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय क्राइम ब्रांच में आरक्षक है। आरक्षक ने बताया कि वह शासकीय कार्य से दिल्ली गया था। वहां से 1 अक्टूबर को लौटा और पिछले एक सप्ताह से उसे सर्दी-जुकाम था। जांच कराई तो कोरोना निकला। आनंद नगर निवासी 49 वर्षीय संक्रमित बिरला नगर स्थित यूको बैंक में दफ्तरी है।

ये है उदाहरण...दाेनाें तरीके से रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव लेकिन फेफड़े में संक्रमण नहीं
जेएएच में 56 वर्षीय एक महिला चिकित्सक को रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई, लेकिन उनमें कोरोना के कोई लक्षण नहीं थे। इस कारण उन्होंने आरटीपीसीआर पद्वति से जांच कराई। इससे भी उनकी रिपाेर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। दोनों रिपोर्ट देखने के बाद डॉक्टर ने उनका चेस्ट स्क्रीनिंग कराया ताे उसकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव थी। हालांकि इसके बाद भी महिला चिकित्सक कोरोना का इलाज ले रही हैं।

