ग्वालियर में आत्महत्या:दाल बाजार के व्यापारी ने की खुदकुशी, व्यापार में घाटे के कारण तनाव में थे

33 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • डीडवाना ओली में हुई घटना

व्यापार में घाटे से तनाव में चल रहे दाल बाजार के व्यवसायी ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। घटना मंगलवार को डीडवाना ओली की है। परिजन ने जब फंदे पर लटका देखा, तो तत्काल उतारकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। कोतवाली थानाक्षेत्र स्थित डीडवाना ओली निवाड़ी 45 वर्षीय निर्मल अग्रवाल पुत्र बाबूलाल व्यवसायी हैं। दाल बाजार में उनका कारोबार है, लेकिन 2 साल से व्यापार में लगातार घाटा हो रहा था। इस कारण वे परेशान थे। मंगलवार सुबह सभी ने उनको ठीक देखा था, पर कुछ देर बाद व्यापारी ने घर की दूसरी मंजिल पर रूम में फांसी लगा ली। घटना का पता उस समय लगा, जब पत्नी रूम में बुलाने पहुंची। पति को फांसी पर लटका देख चीख निकल गई। अन्य परिजन पहुंचे निर्मल को फंदे से उतारकर अस्पताल पहुंचे, पर तब तक देर हो चुकी थी। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

रूम को किया लॉक
पुलिस ने घटना के बाद मृतक के रूम को सील कर दिया है। अभी पुलिस को आसपास के लोगों से व्यापारी के घाटे और कर्ज में होने की खबर है। पुलिस बुधवार को घटना स्थल पर जांच करेगी।

