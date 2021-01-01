पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठिठुरन का अहसास:दिन का तापमान 1.3 डिग्री चढ़ा, धूप निकली लेकिन सर्द हवा ने ठिठुराया

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
धूप निकलने पर बाल भवन पार्क में क्रिकेट खेलता बच्चा और तफरीह करता परिवार। समय: दोपहर 1 बजे। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • लोगों ने पूरे दिन ठिठुरन का अहसास किया

दिन का पारा बीते रोज की तुलना में 1.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़त के साथ सोमवार को दर्ज हुआ। फिर भी सर्दी बीते रोज से ज्यादा रही। इसका कारण उत्तर से आने वाली सर्द हवा है, जिसके चलते पूरे दिन ठिठुरन का अहसास लोगों ने किया।

हालांकि बीते रोज की तुलना में दोपहर 2:30 बजे तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 17.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। फिर भी ठिठुरन से राहत नहीं मिली। हालांकि पूरे दिन धूप निकली लेकिन सर्द हवा के सामने धूप भी फीकी रही। वहीं शाम से सर्द हवा चली, जिससे रात में भी ठिठुरन रही।

दिन में पिछले साल से ज्यादा सर्दी

पिछले साल की तुलना में 25 जनवरी को ज्यादा सर्द रही। पिछले वर्ष 25 जनवरी को अधिकतम तापमान 22.4 डिग्री तो सोमवार को 18.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 24 घंटे के दौरान पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर कम हो जाएगा।

इससे रात के तापमान में दो दिन बाद और गिरावट आएगी। पिछले दिन की तुलना में अधिकतम तापमान 1.3 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 18.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 4.4 डिग्री कम रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 1.1 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 8.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1.6 डिग्री अधिक रहा। जबकि शाम की आर्द्रता 63 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 19 फीसदी अधिक रही।

