हादसा:हरसी नहर में डूबे युवक का 24 घंटे बाद निकला शव

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
चीनोर थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम अमरोल के पास हरसी नहर की पुलिया के नीचे एक ही परिवार के चार लोग नहर में डूब गए थे। इनमें से तीन को बचा लिया गया था, जबकि एक युवक लापता था। 24 घंटे बाद गुरुवार को 100 मीटर दूर लापता युवक का शव निकाल लिया गया।

लोहा मंडी ग्वालियर निवासी एक ही परिवार के सदस्य बुधवार को अमरोल के पास सिद्ध बाबा के स्थान पर पूजा करने के लिए गए थे। इनमें 46 वर्षीय ऊषा पत्नी विनोद अपनी दो पुत्री 24 वर्षीय सपना, 19 वर्षीय प्रियंका एवं 18 वर्षीय पुत्र प्रमोद को साथ लेकर गए थे।

लौटते में हरसी नहर में हाथ धोते समय प्रमोद का पैर फिसल गया। वह नहर में बहने लगा। उसे बचाने के लिए अन्य परिजन भी कूद पड़े। नहर में पानी ज्यादा होने से वे डूबने लगे। आसपास के लोगों ने ऊषा, प्रियंका और सपना को बाहर निकाल लिया था। लेकिन प्रमोद नहर में बह गया था। गुरुवार दोपहर प्रमोद का शव घटनास्थल से लगभग 100 मीटर दूर मिला।

