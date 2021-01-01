पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यापमं कांड में सुनवाई:15 आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • सरकारी कोटे की सीटों पर नियम विरुद्ध एडमिशन का मामला

भोपाल के निजी मेडिकल काॅलेज में सरकारी कोटे की सीटों को नियमविरुद्ध तरीके से भरने के मामले की जांच सीबीआई कर रही है। इस मामले में कुल 60 लोगों को आरोपी बनाया गया है। जिसमें कुछ आरोपियों को हाई कोर्ट से अंतरिम राहत मिल गई है, वहीं 15 आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर सोमवार को सुनवाई हुई।

दोनों पक्षों के सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने मामला आदेश के लिए सुरक्षित रख लिया है। यहां बता दें कि इस मामले में सीबीआई ने जीआरएमसी के छात्र जयप्रकाश बघेल, सर्वेंद्र जादौन और परमानंद वाधवा के अलावा 45 छात्रों, निजी मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रबंधन के 8 अधिकारियों, डीएमई के दो अधिकारियों, एक सोल्वर और दलाल को आरोपी बनाया है।

दरअसल, व्यापमं कांड के व्हिसल ब्लोअर आशीष चतुर्वेदी की शिकायत पर पुलिस थाना झांसी रोड में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई, जिसमें जीआरएमसी के छात्र जयप्रकाश बघेल पर निजी मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रबंधन के साथ षडयंत्र रचते हुए पीएमटी में भाग लेने का आरोप लगाया गया।

शिकायत में बताया गया कि एमबीबीएस छात्र जयप्रकाश बघेल ने पीएमटी उत्तीर्ण करने के बाद निजी मेडिकल काॅलेज में सीट आवंटित कराई। इसके लिए उसने जीआरएमसी के तत्कालीन कर्मचारी परमानंद वाधवा से सांठ-गांठ कर अपने दस्तावेज निकलवाए और बाद में सीट का आवंटन कैंसिल कर दिया। इसके बाद काॅलेज ने उक्त सीट को खाली बताकर अन्य छात्र को सीट आवंटित कर दी।

इसके एवज में जयप्रकाश को 1.25 लाख रुपए का भुगतान किया गया। बाद में जब एडवोकेट संजय शुक्ला की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मामले की जांच सीबीआई को सुपुर्द की तो उसमें इस बात का खुलासा हुआ कि वर्ष 2011 में न केवल जयप्रकाश बघेल बल्कि कुल 47 छात्रों ने मेडिकल काॅलेज में एडमिशन लिया और बाद में उसे कैंसिल करा दिया। इसके बाद काॅलेज ने 39 अन्य छात्रों को उक्त सीटों पर प्रवेश दिया।

सीबीआई ने इस मामले में जो चालान पेश किया है, उसमें इस बात का भी उल्लेख किया है कि इन 39 छात्रों में से अधिकांश ने पीएमटी पास नहीं की थी। ना ही काउंसलिंग कमेटी ने इन छात्रों को एमबीबीएस की सीट आवंटित की थी। काॅलेज प्रबंधन से सांठ-गाठ कर इन छात्रों ने कालेज में प्रवेश लिया।

हालांकि, इस मामले में निजी मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रबंधन से जुड़े अधिकारियों को हाई कोर्ट ने अंतरिम राहत प्रदान की है। वहीं, इस केस से जुड़े कुछ अन्य आरोपियों ने भी गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए याचिका दायर की है। जिस पर सोमवार को सुनवाई हुई।

28 से रोज पांच आरोपियों को जारी होंगे समन

विशेष न्यायालय में सीबीआई ने इस केस का चालान पेश कर दिया है। 28 जनवरी से इस मामले के पांच-पांच आरोपियों को हर रोज समन जारी किए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser