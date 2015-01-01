पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व से बाजारों में रौनक:कोरोना से जूझते बाजारों को दीपावली की संजीवनी

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूजन से पहले बाजार में उतरीं महालक्ष्मी

महालक्ष्मी जी की यह प्रतिमा शहर के सबसे व्यस्ततम बाजार महाराज बाड़े के पार्क में करीब 70 साल से स्थापित है। कोरोना महामारी के बीच जब बाजार ग्राहकों की कमी से जूझ रहा है, तब बाड़े के बाजारों में इस बार की दीपावली पर जमकर खरीदारी हुई है। लक्ष्मीजी का पूजन शनिवार को होगा, लेकिन उससे पहले ही बाजारों को संजीवनी मिल चुकी है। शुक्रवार को बाड़े के कारोबारियों ने लक्ष्मीजी की आरती उतारी और दीप प्रज्जलित किए।

कोरोना से जूझते बाजारों को दीपावली की खरीदारी ने संजीवनी प्रदान की है। शुक्रवार को भी बाजारों में खूब धनवर्षा हुई। सराफा-बर्तन के साथ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, ऑटोमोबाइल, कपड़े, फर्नीचर, सजावट के सामान, मिठाई-मेवे में करीब 22 करोड़ रुपए के कारोबार का अनुमान है। नए घर खरीदने के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त में लोगों ने एग्रीमेंट और रजिस्ट्रियां करवाईं। सराफा कारोबारियों ने दो दिन में 5 करोड़ 29 लाख रुपए का 10 किलो सोना और 1 करोड़ 29 लाख की 200 किलो चांदी का कारोबार किया।

सराफा: हॉलमार्क वाले सोने के सिक्के, हल्के और भारी जेवरात खूब बिके। हीरे और प्लेटिनम के आभूषण भी पसंद किए गए। चांदी में लक्ष्मी-गणेश केे सिक्के, मूर्तियां और बर्तन भी लोगों ने लिए।

बर्तन : इस बार धनतेरस पर तरल खाद्य वस्तुओं को 24 घंटे गर्म रखने वाले बर्तनों की विशेष मांग रही। स्टील, पीतल व तांबे के बर्तन के अलावा डिजाइनर बर्तन भी खूब बिके। करीब 3 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स: माइक्रोवेव ओवन, मिक्सर, ग्राइंडर, फूड प्रोसेसर, वाटर प्यूरीफायर, रेफ्रिजरेटर, इंडक्शन चूल्हे, एलईडी, कैमरा, मोबाइल फोन जमकर बिके। करीब चार करोड़ रुपए की बिक्री का अनुमान है।

ऑटोमोबाइल: शहर में कार के 15 शोरूम हैं। इनसे 90 चार पहिया वाहन उठे। 6 से 8 लाख की रेंज वाली कार अधिक बिकीं। 12 शोरूम से 250 दो पहिया वाहन बिके। करीब 8 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ।

12 दिन में 2174 घरों की रजिस्ट्रियां... पिछले 12 दिन (1 से 12 नवंबर तक) 2174 रजिस्ट्री हुई हैं। इसे विभाग को 17 करोड़ 10 लाख 50 हजार रुपए मिले। गत वर्ष इस दौरान 1325 रजिस्ट्री हुईं थीं, तब विभाग को 9 करोड़ 9 लाख 67 हजार रुपए की आय हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें