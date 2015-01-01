पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Dengue Patients Also In Kanti Nagar, 3 Cases In 2 Days, So Far This Year, Seven Total Cases Of Dengue, All Patients Under 18 Years Of Age

कोरोना के साथ डेंगू का प्रकोप:कांति नगर में भी डेंगू का मरीज, 2 दिन में 3 मामले, इस साल अब तक डेंगू के कुल सात मामले, सभी मरीजों की उम्र 18 साल से कम

ग्वालियर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के साथ अब डेंगू भी पैर पसारता दिख रहा है। गुरुवार को डेंगू के दो मामले सामने आने के बाद शुक्रवार को कांति नगर में भी डेंगू (राधिका-11 साल) का एक मरीज मिला। इस तरह अक्टूबर से लेकर अब तक डेंगू के चार मामले मिल चुके हैं। वहीं, वर्ष 2020 में डेंगू के कुल सात मामले मिले हैं।

चिंताजनक बात यह है कि जिन क्षेत्रों में कोरोना संक्रमण के ज्यादा मामले देखने को मिल रहे हैं, पिछले साल इनमें से अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में ही डेंगू के ज्यादा मामले सामने आए थे। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि यदि डेंगू के मरीज को कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ तो वह उसके लिए जानलेवा हो सकता है।

लेकिन इसके बाद भी नगर निगम और मलेरिया विभाग के अफसर डेंगू की दस्तक को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे। दैिनक भास्कर ने शुक्रवार को उन क्षेत्रों के हालात देखे जहां डेंगू के मरीज मिले हैं। वहां अब भी गड्‌ढों में पानी भरा हुआ है। साथ ही गंदगी के ढेर भी लगे हैं।

जिन क्षेत्रों में निकले डेंगू के मरीज वहां अभी भी भरा है पानी

गांधी नगर से लगे इलाके कांति नगर में 11 वर्षीय बच्ची राधिका रायकवार को डेंगू हुआ है। भास्कर टीम जब यहां पहुंची तो इस बच्ची के घर से चंद कदम की दूरी पर पूरे मोहल्ले का कचरा पड़ा था। यहां बैठी एक वृद्धा रामा बाई ने बताया कि यहां लंबे समय से कचरा इकठ्ठा हो रहा है, लेकिन निगम के लोग उठाने नहीं आते हैं। यहां की टंकियों में पानी भी भरा मिला।

दवा छिड़कने की औपचारिकता पूरी की

मेरे पड़ोस के घर की बच्ची को डेंगू हो गया है, और अब हमें अपने बच्चों की भी चिंता हो रही है। मलेरिया विभाग के लोग कीटनाशक दवाई छिड़कने की औपचारिकता पूरी करके चले गए।

गोपाल सिंह, रहवासी, कांति नगर

मेरे घर के बाहर ही सड़क काफी समय से खुदी पड़ी है। इसके कारण यहां पर दूसरी गलियों से बहकर जो पानी आता है, वह यहीं जमा हो जाता है। शिकायत के बाद भी सुनवाई नहीं हो पा रही।
निर्मला सक्सेना, कांति नगर

गोल पहाड़िया चौराहे के पास हीरा भूमिया नगर में रहने वाली बच्ची संध्या को डेंगू हुआ है। जब भास्कर टीम यहां पहुंची तो रुकी हुई नाली को लोग खुद ही साफ करते दिखे। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि यहां पानी का जमाव हमेशा रहता है। नालियां चोक पड़ी हैं। निगम को कई बार बोला, लेकिन वे लोग इस ओर ध्यान ही नहीं देते हैं। मजबूरी में हमें चोक नालियों को साफ करना पड़ता है।

सफाई के लिए नहीं आया अमला

हमारे चौक में मौजूद एक घर में डेंगू से पीड़ित बच्ची निकली है। कायदे से अब तो निगम की टीम को जमा पानी निकालने और कचरा उठाने आना चाहिए था। लेकिन वे लोग नहीं आए।
भागीरथ, गोल पहाड़िया

मेरी नातिन संध्या को डेंगू हुआ है। मलेरिया विभाग के लोग टंकियों में और कूलरों में जमा पानी को खाली कराकर दवा डाल गए, लेकिन निगम के लोग अभी तक सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए नहीं आए।
लक्ष्मी बाई, गोल पहाड़िया

2019 में डेंगू और अब कोविड के कहां- कितने केस

वार्ड -3 : विनय नगर 2,3,4 : 19 डेंगू केस, 39 कोविड केस वार्ड -4 : कोटेश्वर नगर, चंद्र नगर, 24 बीघा कालोनी : 13 केस, 45 कोविड केस वार्ड-5 : आनंद नगर, शील नगर: 13 केस, 57 कोविड केस वार्ड-15 : संजय नगर, बिरला नगर, जती की लाइन: 5, 18 कोविड केस वार्ड-18 : डीडी नगर, कुंज विहार, सुखराम काॅलोनी, शताब्दीपुरम : 38 केस, 60 कोविड केस वार्ड-19 : बलराम नगर, भगत सिंह नगर, अमलताश कॉॅलोनी : 29 केस, 29 कोविड केस वार्ड-20 : रणधीर, गोवर्धन काॅलोनी, पिंटो पार्क, सैनिक कॉॅलोनी : 12 केस , 21 कोविड केस वार्ड-25 : सीपी काॅलोनी, कल्पना नगर, रिवर व्यू काॅलोनी, सूर्य नगर, प्रगति विद्यापीठ के पास का क्षेत्र : 12 केस, 22 कोविड केस वार्ड-52: गुड़ा-गुढ़ी का नाका, प्रीतम कॉॅलोनी : 10 केस, 18 कोविड केस

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें