जांच:अवैध शराब सप्लाई के आरोप के बाद भी एसडीएम के साथ जांच करने वेयरहाउस पहुंच गए उपायुक्त

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
वेयरहाउस की जांच करते एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया(हरे मास्क में) व उपायुक्त शैलेष सिंह(काले मास्क में)।
  • निर्वाचन आयोग ने शिकायत मिलने के बाद उपायुक्त की भूमिका की जांच करने के दिए थे आदेश

पचुनाव में नेताओं से मिलीभगत कर अवैध शराब की सप्लाई दिए जाने की शिकायत पर चुनाव आयोग ने झांसी रोड स्थित शराब वेयर हाउस की जांच शुरू कराई है। गुरुवार को करीब 10 घंटे में ये जांच पूरी नहीं हो पाई और देर रात तक इसकी प्रक्रिया चलती रही। यहां स्वीकृत व आवंटित भंडारण से ज्यादा शराब रखे होने की शिकायत आयोग को की गई थी।

शिकायतकर्ता राकेश सिंह कुशवाह ने भारत निर्वाचन आयोग को पत्र भेजकर बताया कि आबकारी विभाग के उड़नदस्ता में उपायुक्त शैलेष सिंह ग्वालियर संभाग में 20 साल से पदस्थ हैं। उन पर आरोप लगाया कि वे उपचुनाव में शराब के मामले को लेकर गड़बड़ी कर रहे हैं। झांसी रोड स्थित शराब वेयर हाउस से जो गाडिय़ां डबरा, भितरवार और दतिया जाती हैं उन्हीं गाड़ियों से एक ही परमिट पर दूसरा चक्कर लगवाकर डबरा में शराब पहुंचाई जा रही है।

ऐसे ही मुरैना जाने वाली गाड़ियों के दो से चार चक्कर अंबाह के लिए एक ही परमिट पर लगवाए जा रहे हैं। अवैध शराब सप्लाई के लिए वेयर हाउस में स्वीकृत व आवंटित स्टॉक से ज्यादा शराब रखवाई गई है। इस शिकायत पर एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया बुधवार रात को वेयर हाउस जांच करने पहुंचे, लेकिन ताला न खुलने की स्थिति में उसे सील कर वापस लौट आए थे।

शिकायत के बाद वापस गए उपायुक्त
उपायुक्त शैलेष सिंह की शिकायत होने के बाद वे खुद गुरुवार को सुबह वेयर हाउस अपनी टीम लेकर पहुंच गए। शिकायतकर्ता भी मौके पर पहुंच गए और उन्होंने चुनाव आयोग के आब्जर्वर को मौके से ही इसकी शिकायत कर दी? इसके बाद आयोग की सख्ती पर शैलेष सिंह तो वेयर हाउस से चले गए, लेकिन उनकी टीम मौके पर ही रही। शिकायतकर्ता ने आयोग को जांच प्रभावित होने की आशंका भी दर्ज कराई है।

रात तक जांच पूरी नहीं हो पाई
शिकायत पर जांच गुरुवार सुबह शुरू की गई थी लेकिन रात तक जांच पूरी नहीं हो पाई है। ये जांच पूरी हो जाए, तब पता चलेगा कि कोई गड़बड़ी है या नहीं। शैलेष सिंह को जांच में शामिल नहीं किया था वो वेयर हाउस खुलवाने के लिए आए थे। शिकायतकर्ता की आपत्ति का मुझे पता नहीं।
- अनिल बनवारिया, एसडीएम

