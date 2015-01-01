पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मंत्री की नाराजगी के बाद भी नगर निगम ने शहर की सड़कों से नहीं उठाया कचरा

ग्वालियर29 मिनट पहले
बहोड़ापुर में सड़क पर फैला कचरा।
  • दीपावली से पहले शहर में 200 टन कचरा पड़ा रह गया

प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर की नाराजगी के बाद भी शहर में दीपावली से पहले सड़कों पर कचरे के ढेर लगे रहे। शुक्रवार शाम पांच बजे तक मुख्य बाजारों की सड़कों पर भारी मात्रा में कचरा पड़ा रहा। नगर निगम का दावा है कि शुक्रवार को ग्वालियर, ग्वालियर पूर्व और दक्षिण विधानसभा में कचरा सुबह से लेकर रात तक उठाया गया। दिन भर में 550 टन कचरा बरा डंपिंग साइट पर भेजा गया। हालांकि शहर में लगे के कचरे के ढेर बता रहे थे कि 200 टन कचरा फिर भी पड़ा रह गया।

शहरवासियों का कहना है कि इस बार की दीपावली पर सफाई व्यवस्था गड़बड़ाई हुई है। जबकि देश में 10 लाख की आबादी में शहर 13वें स्थान पर है। इसके बाद भी गंदगी की समस्या सिस्टम की पोल खोल रही है। दीपावली के दिन छुट्‌टी का दिन है। ऐसे में अब कचरा दो दिन तक उठना मुश्किल है।

कचरे से धुआं निकला तो कार्रवाई
शहर में जगह-जगह कचरा एकत्रित कर जलाने और बरा में सुलग रही आग को निगम आयुक्त संदीप माकिन ने गंभीरता से लिया है। उन्होंने सभी वार्ड मॉनीटर, वार्ड स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी और बीट इंचार्ज से कहा है कि कहीं भी कचरे में आग सुलगती नजर आती है तो उनको उत्तरदायी माना जाएगा। उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जानिए... शहर में कहां- क्या हालात रहे

अस्पताल रोड़: यहां पर कचरा सिर्फ एक जगह नहीं बल्कि सड़क के दोनों तरफ मिलाकर आठ जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे थे।
नाट्य मंदिर: यहां दो डंपर से ज्यादा कचरा पड़ा था। ऐसा लग रहा था कि एक सप्ताह से कचरा उठा ही नहीं है।
भैंसा चौकी: दक्षिण विधानसभा के इस क्षेत्र में भी कचरा उठाने के लिए दो दिन से कोई वाहन नहीं आया। यहां गंदगी होने से लोग परेशान हंै।
गुब्बारा फाटक: इस मार्ग पर तीन जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे थे। यहां पर काफी मात्रा में कचरा पड़ा हुआ था।
शिंदे की छावनी: भारत टॉकीज के नजदीक एक डंपर कचरा शाम तक पड़ा रहा। इसके अलावा शिंदे की छावनी से रामदास घाटी वाले मार्ग पर कलारी के पास दो जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे रहे।

