महाराज बाड़ा:17 से पर्यटकों के लिए खुलेगा डिजिटल म्यूजियम

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के हाथों दो महीने पहले लोकार्पित हुआ डिजिटल म्यूजियम 17 नवंबर से पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। अभी इसके लिए प्रवेश शुल्क तय नहीं किया गया है। तब तक पर्यटक गोरखी स्थित स्काउट गाइड महाराज बाड़ा पर पहुंचकर डिजिटल म्यूजियम में रखी ऐतिहासिक चीजों को निशुल्क देख सकेंगे।

विधानसभा उपचुनाव के पहले लोकार्पण और भूमिपूजन की श्रृंखला में डिजिटल म्यूजियम एंड प्लेनेटोरियम का भी अधिकारियों ने लोकार्पण करा लिया था। तब से लेकर आज तक डिजिटल म्यूजियम के प्रवेश द्वार पर ताला लगा हुआ है। इसके संचालन की तैयारियां पूरी करने के बाद अधिकारियों ने तय किया है कि दीपावली के बाद से इसे पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा।

3500 वर्गफीट क्षेत्र में बना
डिजिटल म्यूजियम एंड प्लेनेटोरियम को 3500 वर्गफीट एरिया में तैयार किया गया है। स्मार्ट सिटी कार्पोरेशन ने यहां पर 6.72 करोड़ रुपए की राशि खर्च की है। लोकार्पण के बाद अभी प्लेनेटोरियम का काम चल रहा है। म्यूजियम में पर्यटकों के लिए 16 गैलरियां बनाई गई हैं। इनमें ग्वालियर के इतिहास से जुड़े यंत्र, आभूषण, हस्तशिल्प आदि जानकारियों को संग्रहित किया गया है।

दीपावली बाद खुल जाएगा म्यूजियम
^ कोरोना काल के दौरान ही डिजिटल म्यूजियम पर्यटकों के लिए 17 नवंबर से खोला जाएगा। उसमें कोरोना प्रोटोकोल का पूरा पालन किया जाएगा। यहां पर आने वाले पर्यटकों को ग्वालियर के इतिहास के बारे में पूरी जानकारी मिलेगी। -जयति सिंह, सीईओ स्मार्ट सिटी

