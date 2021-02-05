पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर में सहारा को बड़ा झटका:लोगों का पैसा वापस दिलाने 30 करोड़ की 312 बीघा जमीन कुर्क, टाउनशिप के लिए खरीदी थी अलग-अलग नामों से भूमि

ग्वालियर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रशासन ने करोड़ो की जमीन कुर्क की है, अब इस जमीन को नीलाम कर निवेशकों का पैसा वापस दिलाया जाएगा - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रशासन ने करोड़ो की जमीन कुर्क की है, अब इस जमीन को नीलाम कर निवेशकों का पैसा वापस दिलाया जाएगा
  • निवेशकों का पैसा वापस दिलाने के लिये कलेक्टर ने की कार्रवाई
  • मंगलवार को की गई कुर्की की कार्रवाई

सहारा ग्रुप को मंगलवार को ग्वालियर में बड़ा झटका लगा है। जिला प्रशासन ने सहारा ग्रुप में फंसा निवेशकों का पैसा दिलाने के लिए 312 बीघा जमीन को कुर्क किया है। कुर्क की की गई जमीन की कीमत 30 करोड़ रुपए आंकी गई है। यह जमीन तिघरा पर टाउनशिप बनाने के लिए खरीदी गई थी। अब इस जमीन को नीलाम कर निवेशकों को पैसा वापस दिलाया जाएगा। कुर्की की यह कार्रवाई अभी तक की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई मानी जा रही है।

अपर जिला दण्डाधिकारी एवं नोडल अधिकारी चिटफंड टीएन सिंह ने बताया कि सहारा ग्रुप (सहारा परिवार) द्वारा अलग-अलग नामों से विभिन्न कंपनियां व कॉपरेटिव सोसायटी संचालित की जा रही हैं। जिनमें मुख्य रूप से सहारा इंडिया कॉमर्शियल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड, सहारा क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी, सहारा क्यू शॉप यूनिक प्रोडक्ट रेंज लिमिटेड, सहारा स्टार्स मल्टीपरपज कॉपरेटिव सोसायटी एवं ऐलिटू एस्टेट एण्ड फायनेंस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड शामिल हैं। इन कंपनियों ने निवेशकों से पैसा जमा के रूप में लिया, लेकिन वापस नहीं किया। जिस पर ठगे गए लोगों ने कलेक्टर, एसपी से मामले की शिकायत की थी। निवेशकों से मिली शिकायतों की जांच करने के बाद यह पाया गया है कि सहारा ग्रुप द्वारा निवेशकों से मिली धनराशि से सहारा के नाम से सम्पत्तियां न खरीदकर विभिन्न कंपनियों के नाम और साझेदारी (पार्टनरशिप डीड) कर खरीदी गई हैं।

सहारा नाम से नहीं, इस नाम से खरीदी प्रॉपर्टी

ग्वालियर जिले में सहारा ग्रुप ने सहारा इंडिया कॉमर्शियल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड, एसर स्टेट एंड रियल्टी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, अशोक शैल्टर्स, अतिदत्ता डेवलपमेंट एण्ड ल्हीजिंग,अवानी शैल्टर्स, दिनेश रियल्टी एण्ड डेवलपमेंट, बद्रीनाथ डेवलपमेंट एंड रियल्टी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, धवल कीर्ति रियल्टी एण्ड फायनेंस, ड्यूटी रियल्टी एण्ड डेवलपमेंट, अर्ल डेवलपमेंट एण्ड रियल्टी, ईटोन इस्टेट एण्ड रीयल्टी, एडमोंडा डेवलपमेंट एण्ड लीजिंग प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, एकवीरा डेवलपमेंट एण्ड लीजिंग, इलिहू इस्टेट एण्ड फायनेंस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, संतोष सिंह, सरदार सिंह व कौशाबाई पत्नी बृजलाल गुर्जर के नाम से प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी हैं।

यह जमीन कुर्क की गई

कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने निवेशकों का पैसा वापस दिलाने के लिये सहारा ग्रुप की ओड़पुरा के 52 सर्वे नंबर की 49.915 हैक्टेयर, गांव बिठौली के 22 सर्वे नंबर की 11.912 हैक्टेयर, महाराजपुरा के 3 सर्वे नंबर की 0.6800 हैक्टेयर जमीन इस प्रकार कुल 62.510 हैक्टेयर (312 बीघा) जमीन कुर्क करने के आदेश जारी कर कुर्क किए गए हैं।

