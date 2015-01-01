पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Diwali Of The Poor Will Be Done Without Ration, Because 50% Of The Control Shops Did Not Reach Wheat And Rice

लापरवाही:बिना राशन के मनेगी गरीबों की दीवाली, क्योंकि 50 फीसदी कंट्रोल की दुकानों पर नहीं पहुंचा गेहूं और चावल

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
कंट्रोल की दुकानों से गरीबों तक पहुंचने वाला राशन समय पर न पहुंचने से इस बार कई गरीब परिवारों की दीपावली बिना राशन के ही मनेगी। मुरार, ग्वालियर ग्रामीण और शहरी क्षेत्र की करीब 50 प्रतिशत दुकानों तक ट्रांसपोर्टर राशन नहीं पहुंचा पाया है। राशन के लिए लोग दुकानों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं, कई जगह विवाद की स्थिति भी बन रही है।

शुक्रवार को मुरार की एक कंट्रोल की दुकान पर हंगामा भी हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी पहुंची। पुलिस से पात्र लोगों ने शिकायत की कि उन्हें उनके हक का राशन अभी तक नहीं मिला है, दुकानदार कहता है उनके पास राशन ही नहीं है। करीब 30 हजार लोगों को दीपावली पर राशन नहीं मिल पाएगा।

दरअसल ग्वालियर के मुरार, ग्रामीण और शहरी क्षेत्र की करीब 303 कंट्रोल की दुकानों पर राशन पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम ने ट्रांसपोर्टर अग्रवाल रोड लाइंस को दे रखी है। नवंबर माह का राशन 1 नवंबर तक सभी दुकानों पहुंच जाना था,जो अब तक नहीं पहुंच सका है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक शहरी क्षेत्र की 140 में से करीब 70 दुकानों पर अभी राशन नहीं पहुंचा है। वहीं ग्रामीण की 63 में से करीब 30 और मुरार की अभी करीब 30 कंट्रोल की दुकानों पर राशन नहीं पहुंच पाया है। मुरार इलाके में स्थित कंट्रोल की दुकानों पर हंगामा हो गया।

