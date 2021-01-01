पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवारा पशु लोगों के लिए बने मुसीबत:दाे सांडाें की लड़ाई में डाॅक्टर के हाथ व आंख पर आई चोट

ग्वालियर6 घंटे पहले
शहर में तेजी से बढ़ रही आवारा पशुओं की संख्या आमजन के लिए परेशानी का सबब बनती जा रही है। स्थिति यह है कि कई बार यह जानवर मुख्यमार्ग पर ही आपस में लड़ने लग जाते हैं, जिसके कारण वहां मौजूद लोग चोटिल हो जाते हैं। ऐसी ही एक घटना जनकगंज रोड पर सोमवार रात को साढ़े आठ बजे के लगभग हुई। जिसमें हनुमान चौराहा निवासी डा. रंजीत सिंह छाबड़ा सांड से बचने के फेर में पीछे की और भागे और अपना संतुलन खो बैठे। गिरने से उनके हाथ और आंख में चोट आई। इस घटना का वीडियो डा. छाबड़ा ने अपनी सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल पर भी शेयर किया है।

डाॅ. छाबड़ा ने भास्कर काे बताया कि साढ़े आठ बजे के लगभग वे अपनी दुकान से घर की ओर जा रहे थे। जनकगंज में उन्होंने कुछ सामान लिया और फिर से हनुमान चौराहे की ओर चल दिए। पुराने जनकगंज पुलिस स्टेशन के पास उन्हें दो सांड लड़ते हुए दिखाई दिए। सावधानी बतौर उन्होंने अपना दो पहिया वाहन साइड में खड़ा किया और सोशल मीडिया पर उसका वीडियो लाइव शेयर करना शुरू कर दिया। पांच मिनिट तक दोनों सांड लड़ते रहे।

लोगों ने पानी डालकर और लाठियों से मारकर दोनों को भगाने का प्रयास किया। तो दोनों सांड उस गली की ओर भागे जहां वे खुद खड़े हुए थे। सांड को आता देख उन्होंने अपने पास खड़ी लड़की को दूसरी ओर झटक दिया और खुद पीछे की ओर भागे। लेकिन पीछे खड़ी गाड़ी से टकराकर गिर गए। इस कारण उनके हाथ और आंख में चोट आई। पास ही में स्थित बेकरी का स्टाफ उन्हें डाक्टर के पास ले गया। जहां उनके टांके लगाए गए और एक्स-रे के उपरांत हाथ में प्लस्टर बांधा गया।

शिकायत आने पर पकड़वाते हैं सांड
आवारा पशुओं को पकड़ने का काम निगम का अमला नियमित रूप से करता है। जहां से शिकायत आती है, वहां से सांड भी पकड़वाए जाते हैं।
सतपाल सिंह चौहान, नोडल अधिकारी, नगर निगम

