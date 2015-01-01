पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Doctors On Duty Could Not Tell How Many Patients In ICU; CMHO Gave Notice To The Hospital Operator

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बालाजी हॉस्पिटल:ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर नहीं बता सके आईसीयू में कितने मरीज; सीएमएचओ ने हॉस्पिटल संचालक को दिया नोटिस

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा के निर्देश पर नर्सिंगहोम के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. प्रतीक दुबे और शाखा प्रभारी अखिलेश जैन की टीम ने सोमवार को ललितपुर कॉलोनी स्थित बालाजी हॉस्पिटल एवं ट्रॉमा सेंटर पर छापामार कार्रवाई की। हॉस्पिटल के आईसीयू में नर्सिंग स्टूडेंट मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे थे। अस्पताल में 9 मरीज भर्ती थे जिसमें से 4 मरीज आईसीयू में भर्ती थे। यहां कोई डॉक्टर नहीं था और नर्सिंग स्टाफ के नाम पर नर्सिंग स्टूडेंट ड्यूटी कर रहे थे।

जब टीम ने ड्यूटी डॉक्टर के बारे में पूछा को कहा कि अभी निकल गए हैं, बुला रहे हैं। यह देखकर शाखा प्रभारी अखिलेश जैन ने डॉ. आभास से पूछा कि आईसीयू में कितने मरीज और किस मरीज को क्या परेशानी है। यह सुनकर डॉक्टर ने चुप्पी साध ली। मामले में सीएमएचओ डाॅ. मनीष शर्मा का कहना है कि हॉस्पिटल संचालक को नोटिस जारी किया जा रहा है। नोटिस का जवाब आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें