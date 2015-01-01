पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक:कुत्तों ने कांग्रेस नेत्री के 12 वर्षीय बेटे का पेट और हाथ नोंचा, महिलाओं ने बचाया

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कुत्तों के हमले से युवराज के पेट और हाथ में हुए घाव।
  • सोसायटी के मैनेजर और कर्मचारी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

शहर की पॉश हाउसिंग सोसायटी विंडसर हिल्स के पार्क में खेल रहे मासूम बच्चों पर यहां घूमने वाले आवारा कुत्तों ने बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे हमला कर दिया। कुत्तों ने महिला कांग्रेस की जिलाध्यक्ष रुचि गुप्ता के 12 वर्षीय बेटे युवराज का पेट, कमर और हाथ नोंच डाला। कुत्तों ने युवराज के पेट और हाथ में इतने गहरे दांत गढ़ाए कि मांस तक निकल आया। बच्चे के साथियों ने कुत्तों का भगाने का प्रयास किया तो कुत्ते इन पर भी झपट पड़े। बच्चे चीखते हुए अपने घरों की तरफ भागे तो चीख सुनकर अन्य लोग बाहर आ गए। यहां पहुंची महिलाओं ने कुत्तों को भगाकर बच्चे की जान बचाई।

बच्चे की मां की शिकायत पर सिरोल पुलिस ने विंडसर हिल्स सोसायटी के मैनेजर और कर्मचारी पर एफआईआर दर्ज की। लोगों का कहना है कि सोसायटी में आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक है। मैनेजर और कर्मचारी ने इन्हें पाला है। कुत्तों को भगाओ तो मैनेजर व कर्मचारी लड़ने लगते हैं। एक महीने में कुत्तों के हमले की दूसरी घटना है।

दोस्तों और चचेरे भाई के साथ पार्क में गया था युवराज
सिरोल थाना प्रभारी प्रीति भार्गव ने बताया कि विंडसर हिल्स के मकान नंबर ई-202 में रहने वालीं महिला कांग्रेस की जिलाध्यक्ष रुचि गुप्ता पत्नी संदीप के घर इन दिनों मेहमान आए हुए हैं। उनका 12 वर्षीय बेटा युवराज आसपास रहने वाले दोस्तों और चचेरे भाई के साथ खेलने के लिए सोसायटी स्थित पार्क में सुबह 10 बजे गया। इसी दौरान सोसायटी में घूमने वाले आवारा कुत्ते पार्क में खेल रहे बच्चों पर झपटे। युवराज पर कुत्तों के झुंड ने हमला करते हुए उसके पेट, हाथ और पीठ व कमर के नीचे दांत गढ़ाए।

बच्चों की चीख सुनकर आसपास मौजूद महिलाएं पार्क में दौड़ीं। इन महिलाओं ने कुत्तों को भगाया और किसी तरह बच्चे को बचाया, बच्चा लहूलुहान हो गया। युवराज को तत्काल पास में ही स्थित अस्पताल ले जाकर उसका इलाज कराया। इस घटना के बाद यहां रहने वाले लोगों ने हंगामा कर दिया। लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। कांग्रेस नेत्री की शिकायत पर मैनेजर अजय कुमार मिश्रा और कर्मचारी भूपेंद्र सिंह गुर्जर पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई।

हर महीने 2200 रुपए मेंटेनेंस, मैनेजर ने ही पाले कुत्ते
हम हर महीने 2200 रुपए मेंटेनेंस देते हैं। आवारा कुत्ते कई बार हमला कर चुके हैं। एक महीने पहले एक और बच्चे को काटा था। जब मैनेजर से शिकायत की तो उसने कुत्तों को बाहर नहीं निकाला। नगर निगम में सूचना दी लेकिन गाड़ी अंदर नहीं आने दी। मैनेजर और कर्मचारी ने ही कुत्ते पाले हैं। एक बार पहले भी बेटे के पैर में कुत्ते ने काटा था। -रुचि गुप्ता

