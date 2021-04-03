पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घरेलू गैस की कीमत बढ़ी:बजट के 3 दिन बाद ही घरेलू सिलेंडर पर 25 रुपए बढ़े, सब्सिडी पर स्थिति साफ नहीं

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
पिछले 12 महीने से गैस कंपनियां सब्सिडी में लगातार कटौती कर रही हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत बजट के तीन दिन बाद ही अर्थात 4 फरवरी को 25 रुपए बढ़ा दी गई है। दूसरी तरफ सब्सिडी को लेकर सॉफ्टवेयर में अभी स्थिति साफ नहीं है। बात यदि पिछले 12 महीने को लेकर करें तो गैस कंपनियां ग्राहकों को मिलने वाली सब्सिडी में लगातार कटौती कर रही है।

गत वर्ष फरवरी में जब घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 792 रुपए थी तब ग्राहक के खाते में सब्सिडी के रुप में 208 रुपए पहुंच रहे थे। इस साल फरवरी में कीमत 803 रुपए तक पहुंच गई है पर सब्सिडी की स्थिति अभी साफ नहीं है। 31 जनवरी तक ग्राहक को 57.71 रुपए सब्सिडी के रूप में मिल रहे थे।

अगले महीने लैप्स हो जाएगा कोटा
गैस एजेंसी संचालकों के मुताबिक 31 मार्च 2021 तक सभी ग्राहकों को 12 सिलेंडर लेने का अधिकार है। ऐसा न करने पर बाकी रहे सब्सिडी वाले सिलेंडरों का कोटा लैप्स हो जाएगा। वर्तमान में 50 फीसदी ग्राहक ऐसे हैं जिनके घरों में पिछले 10 महीने में 2 से 7 सिलेंडर ही उपयोग हुए हैं।

सब्सिडी का कॉलम अभी खाली है
घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर का नया रेट 803 रुपए 4 फरवरी से लागू हो गया है। सॉफ्टवेयर में सब्सिडी का कॉलम अभी खाली है। इसी कारण सब्सिडी के संबंध में कुछ बताना संभव नहीं है।
-विनय शुक्ला, गैस एजेंसी संचालक

