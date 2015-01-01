पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  • Domestic Gas Cylinders For Rs 778, Price Increased By Rs 100 In 14 Days, Subsidy Still Not Known

रसोई गैस:घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 778 रुपए का, 14 दिन में 100 रुपए बढ़ी कीमत, सब्सिडी का अब भी कोई अता-पता नहीं

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिर्फ 14 दिन में ही घरेलू गैस की कीमत 100 रुपए प्रति सिलेंडर बढ़ गई है। इसी तरह से व्यावसायिक व पांच किलो के छोटे सिलेंडर की कीमतों में भी वृद्धि हुई है। मंगलवार काे सिलेंडर का दाम 728 से बढ़ाकर 778 रुपए कर दिया गया। इसी महीने एक दिसंबर तक घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 678 रुपए थी। इसके बाद अगले दिन ही 2 दिसंबर को कीमत बढ़ाकर 728 रुपए कर दी गई थी।

नवंबर की सब्सिडी के 57.71 रुपए भी ग्राहकों के खाते में नहीं आई है। कीमत बढ़ने के बाद दिसंबर में कितनी सब्सिडी मिलेगी, यह ग्राहक और एजेंसी संचालक किसी को नहीं पता है।

नवंबर की सब्सिडी के 57.71 रुपए भी ग्राहकों के खाते में नहीं आई है। कीमत बढ़ने के बाद दिसंबर में कितनी सब्सिडी मिलेगी, यह ग्राहक और एजेंसी संचालक किसी को नहीं पता है।

सिर्फ 14 दिन में ही घरेलू गैस की कीमत 100 रुपए प्रति सिलेंडर बढ़ गई है। इसी तरह से व्यावसायिक व पांच किलो के छोटे सिलेंडर की कीमतों में भी वृद्धि हुई है। मंगलवार काे सिलेंडर का दाम 728 से बढ़ाकर 778 रुपए कर दिया गया। इसी महीने एक दिसंबर तक घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 678 रुपए थी। इसके बाद अगले दिन ही 2 दिसंबर को कीमत बढ़ाकर 728 रुपए कर दी गई थी।

नवंबर की सब्सिडी के 57.71 रुपए भी ग्राहकों के खाते में नहीं आई है। कीमत बढ़ने के बाद दिसंबर में कितनी सब्सिडी मिलेगी, यह ग्राहक और एजेंसी संचालक किसी को नहीं पता है।

ऐसे समझें-15 दिसंबर से तय सिलेंडर के नए रेट

सिलेंडर पहले अब
19 किलो (व्यावसायिक) 1466.00 1502.50
14 किलो (घरेलू) 728.00 778.00
5 किलो (घरेलू) 271.00 289.00
5 किलो (व्यावसायिक) 423.00 445.00

