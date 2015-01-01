पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी अस्पतालाें में संक्रमण का डर:रिपाेर्ट पर भी संशय, इसलिए 30% लाेग निजी लैब में करा रहे काेराेना की जांच

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • 1 दिन में 1106 लोग काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिले, इनमें से 337 ने निजी लैब में कराई जांच

जीआरएमसी, जिला अस्पताल और फीवर क्लीनिकाें पर काेराेना की जांच के लिए नि:शुल्क सैंपलिंग हाेने के बाद भी 30 फीसदी लाेग अपना पैसा खर्च कर निजी लैब से जांच करा रहे हैं। पिछले 11 दिन में शहर में 1106 लोग काेराेना पाॅजिटिव पाए गए। इनमें से 337 संक्रमितों ने शहर में संचालित निजी लैब और अस्पतालों में जांच कराई थी। यानी कुल संक्रमितों में से 30 फीसदी संक्रमण के केस निजी लैब से सामने आए। गाैरतलब है कि शहर में 20 से अधिक फीवर क्लीनिक हैं, जहां जांच की सुविधा है। इसी तरह जेएएच स्थित माधव डिस्पेंसरी में 24 घंटे सैंपलिंग की जाती है।

किस लैब में कितनी जांचें

  • सरकारी लैब- 177490
  • निजी लैब - 7,850

इन कारणों से निजी लैब में करा रहे जांच
केस-1: माता-पिता को जांच के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल में भेजना नहीं चाहता था
सिटी सेंटर निवासी युवक ने पत्नी के साथ ही माता-पिता की निजी लैब में जांच कराई। सभी की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। युवक ने बताया कि अस्पताल में जांच के लिए और भी संदिग्ध लोग आते हैं। उनके संपर्क में आने के कारण संक्रमित होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। ऐसे में पैसे खर्च कर निजी लैब से जांच कराना ही ठीक समझा।

केस-2: सरकारी लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट पर भरोसा नहीं, इसलिए निजी में कराई
जीवाजी नगर निवासी 53 वर्षीय शख्स ने बताया, सरकारी लैब की प्रमाणिकता संदेह के घेरे में रही है। पूर्व में समाचार पत्रों के माध्यम से जानकारी प्राप्त हुई थी कि दाल बाजार निवासी बुजुर्ग की सरकारी लैब में जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई, लेकिन जब निजी लैब में जांच कराई तो रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। इस कारण निजी लैब में फोन किया। उनका कर्मचारी घर आया और मेरा सैंपल लेकर गया।

चार बार हुए रेट में बदलाव
निजी लैब में आरटीपीसीआर पद्धति से जांच होती है। शुरुआत में जांच के लिए 4500 रुपए शुल्क तय था। बाद में यह 2500 रुपए किया गया। इसके बाद रेट कम कर 1980 और अब 1100 रुपए तय किया।

बीते 12 दिनों की स्थिति

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें