श्रद्धांजलि सभा:समाज को समर्पित थे डॉ. अजय शंकर और डॉ. अनूप कम्ठान

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
गजराराजा मेडिकल कॅालेज के पूर्व अधिष्ठाता व मेडिसिन विभाग के अध्यक्ष रहे डॉ. अजय शंकर और पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ.अनूप कम्ठान की श्रद्धांजलि सभा में वक्ताओं ने कहा कि दोनों ही चिकित्सक हर व्यक्ति के लिए एक प्रेरणा हैं। उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन समाज और मरीजों को समर्पित कर दिया।

गजराराजा मेडिकल कॅालेज में आयोजित श्रद्धांजलि सभा में न्यूरोसर्जन व डाॅ. शंकर के छात्र रहे डाॅ. आरएलएस सेंगर ने अपने अनुभव साझा किए। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्वालियर- चंबल संभाग में पहला आईसीयू जेएएच में डॉ. शंकर ने ही बनवाया था। सभा को संबोधित करते हुए डाॅ. जेएस नामधारी ने कहा कि मरीजों के हित के लिए डॉ. शंकर हमेशा प्रयासरत रहते थे। । इस अवसर पर डाॅ. सुनील अग्रवाल, डाॅ. सुषमा त्रिखा डाॅ. कमल भदौरिया, मौजूद रहे।

गरीब मरीजों का नि:शुल्क इलाज करते थे पूर्व सीएमएचओ
पूर्व सीएमएचओ डाॅ. अनूप कम्ठान के निधन पर शुक्रवार को सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि डॉ. कम्ठान गरीबों की सेवा व्यक्तिगत तौर पर करते थे। वे गरीब बस्तियों में जाकर वहां न केवल नि:शुल्क इलाज करते थे, बल्कि दवाओं का वितरण भी नि:शुल्क करते थे। वे शहर के प्रमुख पीडियाट्रिक में शामिल थे।

