पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जीआरएमसी के पूर्व डीन की मौत:ग्वालियर अंचल में आईसीयू और डायलिसिस यूनिट लाने वाले डॉ. अजय शंकर का निधन

ग्वालियर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉक्टर अजय शंकर।

जीआरएमसी के पूर्व डीन और ग्वालियर अंचल में आईसीयू और डायलिसिस यूनिट की शुरुआत कराने वाले डॉक्टर अजय शंकर का गुरुवार को निधन को गया। वो 94 वर्ष के थे और शहर के काफी चर्चित डॉक्टर थे।

पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ. मृदुल सक्सैना ने बताया कि डॉ. अजय शंकर ने जब जेएएच में आईसीयू शुरू कराया था तब देश के मेट्रो सिटी में आधा दर्जन से भी कम आईसीयू थे। देश में पहली बार 1975 में ईसीजी का ट्रांसमिशन टेलीफोन और वायरलेस से किया। उन्होंने एक एंबुलेंस बनवाई जो गांव में जाती थी और उनमें बैठे डॉक्टर वहां गांव में ही ईसीजी लेते थे और ईसीजी उसी समय जेएएच में बैठे विशेषज्ञ को दिख जाता था और वह वहीं से तुरंत इलाज चालू कर देते थे।

जब तक मरीज अस्पताल पहुंचता था तो उसका ईलाज शुरू हो चुका होता था। जीआरएमसी के डीन डॉ. एसएन अयंगर, अधीक्षक डॉ. आरकेएस धाकड़, सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा, वरिष्ठ मेडिसिन विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एनएन लाहा सहित शहर के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सकों ने उनके निधन को चिकित्सा जगत के लिए बड़ी क्षति बताया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में संक्रमण से 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड 104 मौतें; कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट संक्रमित - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें