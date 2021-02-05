पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आसमान में बादलों का डेरा:रात में बूंदाबांदी से गिरा न्यूनतम तापमान, 24 घंटे छाए रहेंगे बादल, ठंड से रही राहत

ग्वालियर
गुरूवार शाम और रात को हल्की बूंदाबांदी से भीगी सड़कें, शुक्रवार को भी बादल छाए हुए हैं - Dainik Bhaskar
  • रात में न्यूनतम तापमान 11.5 डिग्री रहा, गुरुवार को दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 27.3 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था

पिछले 24 घंटे से आसमान में बादल छाए हुए हैं। गुरुवार रात हल्की बूंदाबांदी के बाद न्यूनतम तापमान भी लगभग दो डिग्री से ज्यादा लुढ़का है। शुक्रवार को भी बादल छाए हुए हैं। शाम तक यह बरस भी सकते हैं। दिन में सूर्य नहीं निकलने से अन्य दिनों की तुलना में ठंड बढ़ सकती है। दो दिन बाद वापस ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना मौसम विभाग जता रहा है। कुल मिलाकर आसमान में बादल से लोगों को ठंड का अहसास नहीं हुआ है।

शुक्रवार की सुबह ग्वालियर में मौसम की शुरुआत बादलों के साथ हुई है। सुबह 10 बजे तक धूप के दर्शन तक नहीं हुए हैं। यही कारण है कि रात के पारे में अंतर आया है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार की सुबह न्यूनतम तापमान 11.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ है। 24 घण्टे में रात का पारा 2.3 डिग्री तक नीचे आया है, जबकि गुरुवार को दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 27.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ था जो सामान्य से 3.5 डिग्री अधिक दर्ज हुआ है। बादल होने से लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिली है।

48 घंटे बाद लौटेगी ठंड

मौसम वैज्ञानिक सीके उपाध्याय की मानें तो अभी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर अंचल के मौसम पर देखने को मिल रहा है। पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय है। राजस्थान की ओर चक्रवाती घेरा बना हुआ है। जिससे बादल हैं और शुक्रवार को भी हल्की बारिश की संभावना बनी हुई है, पर अगले 48 घंटे में मौसम यू-टर्न ले सकता है। जिससे अचानक ठिठुरन वाली ठंड लौटेगी।

न करें लापरवाही

जिस तरह का मौसम हो रहा है उससे अभी ठंड नहीं है, लेकिन इस तरह के मौसम में लोगों को लापरवाही नहीं बरतनी चाहिए। डॉ. राकेश कुमार का कहना है कि अभी लोगों को गर्म कपड़े ही पहनकर रहना चाहिए क्योंकि यही मौसम है जब आप की लापरवाही से आम मौसमी बीमारियों सर्दी, खांसी और जुकाम व वायरल फीवर के शिकार हो सकते हैं।

