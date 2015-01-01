पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये गलत बात है:नशे में धुत विक्षिप्त महिला काे लोगों ने सड़क पर खंभे से बांधा

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
ये तस्वीर थीम रोड पर पत्थर के खंभे से बंधी मानसिक विक्षिप्त महिला की है, जिसके साथ लोगों ने ये सलूक किया है। घटना दोपहर करीब 12़: 30 बजे की है। नशे में बताई जा रही यह महिला कभी रोड से गुजरने वाले वाहनों के सामने अचानक आकर खड़ी हो जाती।

वह बार-बार दाेहरा रही थी कि कोई उसके पैसे ले गया है और उसे यहां छोड़ गया। इस दाैरान वह जोर-जोर से चिल्लाती और फिर रोने लगती। वह कह रही थी कि खुदकुशी करने ही भागकर आई है। उसे किसी ने शराब पिला दी है। कुछ लाेगाें ने उसे पकड़कर सड़क के दूसरी ओर बैठाया, लेकिन वह फिर राेड पर आकर वाहनाें के सामने आने लगी।

आखिर में लाेगाें ने उसे उसकी शाॅल से ही सिंधिया की छतरी के बाहर लाल पत्थर के खंबे से बांध दिया और पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। जानकारी मिलने पर महिला बाल विकास अधिकारी राजीव सिंह और पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची।

उन्होने एक महिला कर्मचारी काे बुलवाया और हंगामा करने वाली महिला के हाथ खुलवाकर उसे जेएएच परिसर स्थित महिला आवास गृह ले जाया गया। महिला खुद को सागर की निवासी बता रही थी। उसके पास मिले बैग में एक पासबुक मिली है। महिला के पैर में प्लास्टर बंधा हुआ है। महिला बाल विकास विभाग का कहना है कि महिला का मानसिक संतुलन ठीक नहीं है, उसकी काउंसिलिंग की जा रही है।

