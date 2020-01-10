पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश की सियासत:डबरा से उम्मीदवार राजे के बिगड़े बोल, मंत्री इमरती देवी पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की, वीडियो वायरल; भाजपा ने कहा- कांग्रेस महिला का सम्मान नहीं करती, माफी मांगे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मध्यप्रदेश के डबरा से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुरेश राजे अब भाजपा के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। उन्होंने इमरती देवी के खिलाफ आपत्ति जनक टिप्पणी की है।
  • राजे ने कहा- रिश्तेदार की बात नहीं है, मेरा आधार है, उनका क्या है बता दें
  • भाजपा का कहना- कांग्रेस महिलाओं का कभी सम्मान नहीं करती, राजे को हटाए

मध्यप्रदेश का चुनावी घमासान अब अब उम्मीदवार निजी हमलों पर आ गए हैं। अब डबरा से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार सुरेश राजे ने मंत्री इमरती देवी के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की है। इसका वीडियो भी अब वायरल हो गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा तो आधार है। कई सालों से राजनीति कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इमरती देवी बताएं कि उनका आधार क्या है। अभी तो राजनीति में आई हैं। हम रिश्तेदार हैं, लेकिन उससे कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। इसके बाद भाजपा की महिला प्रवक्ता आक्रमक हो गईं और उन्होंने कांग्रेस पार्टी पर जवाबी हमला करते हुए सार्वजनिक रूप से माफी मांगने की मांग की है।

भाजपा की मांग- कांग्रेस राजे को तत्काल पार्टी से निकाले

भाजपा की प्रवक्ता नेहा बग्गा ने कहा कि राजे सार्वजनिक माफी मांगे। कांग्रेस पार्टी राजे को पार्टी से बाहर करे। देश प्रदेश की जनता ने देखा है, तंदूर कांड रचने और अंजाम देने वाली कांग्रेस, महिलाओं को टंच माल कहती है। कांग्रेस महिलाओं का सम्मान नहीं करती है। वह लगातार चाहे जीतू पटवारी हो या शशांक भार्गव। कांग्रेस नेताओं द्वारा महिलाओं का अपमान किया जाता है। जिस पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष महिला है, उस पार्टी में महिला के खिलाफ इस तरह के शब्दों का उपयोग करना पार्टी की विचारधारा बताता है।

इमरती इसके बाद विवादों में आई

कुछ दिन पहले एक नुक्कड़ सभा के दौरान इमरती का कहना था कि उपचुनाव में हमें सरकार बचाने के लिए 8 सीटें चाहिए। जबकि कांग्रेस को सरकार बनाने के लिए 27 सीटों की जरूरत है। अब आप बता दीजिए कि कांग्रेस सभी 27 सीटें जीत जाएगी और सत्ता-सरकार आंखें बंद किए बैठे रहेगी क्या? सत्ता-सरकार में इतनी दम होती है कि कलेक्टर से कह दे कि ये सीट चाहिए तो वह सीट मिल जाती है। इसके बाद कांग्रेस ने निर्वाचन आयोग से इसकी शिकायत की। आयोग ने इस मामले में संज्ञान ले लिया है।

ऑडियो वायरल

इधर सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऑडियो वायरल हो रहा है। बताया जाता है कि यह भाजपा विधायक और एक कार्यकर्ता का है। हालांकि भास्कर इसकी पुष्टि नहीं करता है। ऑडियो में नेता जी कार्यकर्ता को डांट रहे हैं। इसमें कहा जा रहा है कि वह भीड़ जुटाने में नाकाम हो रहे हैं। अगर हारे तो देख लेना। हालांकि इसमें कौन-कौन या फिर यह सिर्फ मजे के लिए बनाया गया। इसकी कहीं से पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है।

