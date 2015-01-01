पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली गुल:आवश्यक कार्य के कारण आज कई क्षेत्रों में 4 से 6 घंटे बिजली गुल रहेगी

ग्वालियर40 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

शहर के कई क्षेत्रों में शनिवार को आवश्यक कार्य के कारण 4 से 6 घंटे बिजली कटौती की जाएगी।

सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे के बीच तानसेन नगर, कॉलोनी, गोसपुरा नंबर-2, आनंद नगर ए-ब्लॉक, नवग्रह मंदिर के पीछे, शिव नगर, समर्थ स्कूल, तिकोनिया पार्क, इंद्रा कॉलोनी, बारह बीघा कॉलोनी, विनयनगर सेक्टर-4, सूरज नगर, सागरताल चौराहा, रमजन नगर, बहादुर नगर, जलालपुर रोड, फूलबाग चौराहा, खेड़ापति रोड, रवि नगर, खेड़ापति कॉलोनी, प्रेम नगर, द्वारिकापुरी, तुलसी विहार कॉलोनी, मरीमाता, ख्वाजा खानून, आदर्श नगर, माधौगंज, नया एवं पुराना घोसीपुरा, संभाजीराव कॉलोनी, शहीद गेट, गणेश काॅलोनी, सतपाल आजाद नगर, खुला संतर, नया संतर, नदी संतर, कोतवाली, कृष्णापुरी में बिजली गुल रहेगी।

सुबह 9 से दोपहर 1 बजे

रामाजी का पुरा, एबी रोड, निंबाजी की खोह, हर्ष मेडिकल, शिव नगर, घाेसीपुरा, कटीघाटी, गिर्राज मंदिर, जनकगंज, जाधव कोठी, इस्लामपुरा, सुभाष नगर, पंचवटी कॉलोनी, पिंजारो की मस्जिद, हनुमान चौराहा, त्रिवेदी नर्सिग होम, जीवाजीगंज, नागदेव गली, सात भाई की गोठ, टोपे वाला मोहल्ला, नारायण कॉलोनी, जच्चाखाना, लक्ष्मीगंज, प्रिया ब्रेड फैक्टरी, निगम वर्कशॉप, पाटनकर का बाडा, ढोली बुआ का पुल, काका की बगिया, श्मशान घाट रोड।

सुबह 11 से दोपहर 2 बजे

पंचवटी वस्त्र नगर, सिंध विहार, नदीगेट, जयेंद्रगंज, जिंसी नाला नंबर 1, दौलतगंज, नाहर खाना, राजीव प्लाजा, संजय कॉम्प्लेक्स, मराठा बोर्डिंग से हाईकोर्ट।

