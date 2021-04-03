पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:एजुकेशन हब, औद्योगिक क्षेत्र और फ्लाई ओवर बनने से ही होगा शहर का विकास

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • 7 फरवरी को मुख्यमंत्री 6 घंटे में विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन व लोकार्पण करेंगे

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान 7 फरवरी को छह घंटे शहर में रहेंगे। इस दौरान वे हवाई अड्‌डा, मोतीमहल, कंपू, बाड़ा, फूलबाग, सिरौल और सिटी सेंटर पुल के पास होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होंगे। सात अलग-अलग स्थानों पर होने वाले आयोजन के कारण रविवार को दोपहर 12 से शाम 6 बजे शहर का यातायात भी बाधित रहेगा। मुख्यमंत्री के दौरे की तैयारियों पर गुरुवार को कलेक्टोरेट में दो बैठकें हुईं। पहली बैठक में कलेक्टर ने अफसरों को अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी सौंपी।

वर्ष 2021 से 2026 तक के लिए तैयार हो रहे इस विजन डॉक्यूमेंट के प्रजेंटेशन को पहले भाजपा नेताओं ने देखा। इसके बाद कांग्रेस नेताओं से प्रशासन ने इस पर चर्चा की। कांग्रेस की ओर से विधायक प्रवीण पाठक ने कहा कि एलिवेटेड रोड पर 850 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने से बेहतर है कि रेलवे स्टेशन से साडा को जोड़ने की पहल की जाए। इससे कई समस्याएं खत्म हो जाएंगी।

सीएम करेंगे विजन डॉक्यूमेंट पर चर्चा, अफसराें ने नेताओं से लिए सुझाव
इस तरह प्रस्तावित हैं सीएम के कार्यक्रम

  • हवाई अड्‌डा: 12 बजे आएंगे। यहीं पर कुछ चुनिंदा लोगों से भेंट के बाद दीनदयाल एक्सप्रेस, स्मार्ट सिटी व दिल के बीमार बच्चों की बसों को इंदौर के लिए रवाना करेंगे।
  • मोतीमहल: दोपहर 1 बजे आएंगे। यहां पर चार विभागों की प्रदर्शनी, ई-ऑफिस का शुभारंभ, स्मार्ट सिटी की बैठक, विजन डॉक्यूमेंट, का प्रजेंटेशन देखेंगे।
  • कंपू: दोपहर 1.50 बजे पहुंचेंगे। यहां पर 1000 बिस्तर के प्रस्तावित अस्पताल की जगह को देखेंगे।
  • बाड़ा: दोपहर 2 बजे स्मार्ट सिटी प्रॉजेक्ट का भूमिपूजन के साथ म्यूजियम का भी निरीक्षण करेंगे।
  • फूलबाग: अपराह्न तीन बजे यहां आयोजित हितग्राही मूलक योजनाओं के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे।
  • सिटी सेंटर: शाम पांच बजे अटल स्मारक के लिए जगह देखने के लिए सिरौल पहाड़ी पहुंचेंगे। यहीं से सिटी सेंटर पुल होते हुए आरोग्यधाम अस्पताल पहुंचेंगे।
  • नोट: आरक्षित रखे गए समय में मुख्यमंत्री गुढ़ा स्थित एक घर पहुंचकर भोजन भी कर सकते हैं।

पूर्व विधायक ने कलेक्टर को ये दिए सुझाव

  • आबादी के दबाव को कम करने बाहरी क्षेत्रों में आवसीय एवं कमर्शियल प्रोजेक्ट विकसित करें।
  • थाटीपुर क्षेत्र की 1500 करोड़ की 30 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर दिल्ली की तर्ज पर पालिका बाजार विकसित हो।
  • गोले का मंदिर स्थित मार्क अस्पताल की जमीन पर अपोलो, गंगाराम, मेदांता, मैक्स की तर्ज पर बडे अस्पताल खोले जाएं।
  • मुरार नदी पर हुरावली हाईवे से लेकर काल्पी ब्रिज होते हुए सूर्य मंदिर पिंटो पार्क तिराहा तक जडेरुआ बांध होते हुए फ्लाई ओवर का निर्माण हो।
  • थाटीपुर में 2 लाख आबादी के लिए डिस्पेंसरी का उन्नयन कर 50 बेड का अस्पताल बनाया जाए।
  • जिला चिकित्सालय ग्वालियर संभाग की 10 लाख आबादी की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को प्रभावित करता है। लेकिन वर्तमान हालात बेहद खराब है। इस अस्पताल का उन्नयन कर 300 बेड बढ़ाए जाना आवश्यक है ताकि क्षेत्र के लोगों को लाभ मिल सके।

इनका होगा भूमिपूजन
स्मार्ट रोड 299.95 करोड़, एलईडी स्मार्ट स्ट्रीट लाइट 26.34 करोड़, जीआईएस सब स्टेशन 13 करोड़, हुजरात कोतवाली पानी की टंकी 6.47 करोड़ रुपए

इनका कटेगा फीता
टाउन हॉल 81 लाख, इंक्यूबेशन सेंटर 1.75 करोड़, रीजनल आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट डवलपमेंट सेेंटर 74 लाख, छत्री मैदान 1.89 करोड़, आरएसीडीसी 74 लाख, 11 पानी की टंकी 25 करोड़, डिवाइडरों पर एलईडी लाइट 94 लाख

